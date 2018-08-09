Monsoon Session LIVE: LS clears amendments to CGST, IGST, GST compensation bills

Live now
Aug 09, 2018
Parliament passes bill to restore original SC/ST atrocity law
Parliament today passed a bill to overturn a Supreme Court order concerning certain safeguards against arrest under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe law, with the Rajya Sabha unanimously adopting it amid din.
The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill, which was passed by the Rajya Sabha by a voice vote, had got the nod of the Lok Sabha on August 6.
The bill rules out any provision for anticipatory bail for a person accused of atrocities against SC/STs, notwithstanding any court order.
It provides that no preliminary inquiry will be required for registering a criminal case and an arrest under this law would not be subject to any approval. (PTI)
RS passes Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) bill 2018
A bill to replace the Central Council of Homoeopathy (CCH) with a board of governors and aimed at bringing accountability and quality in homeopathy education, was passed by the Rajya Sabha today, amid noisy opposition protests.
The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, which was passed by a voice vote in the Upper House, replaces the ordinance promulgated by President in May 18. It was adopted by the Lok Sabha on July 30.
The HCC regulates homoeopathy education and practice in the country.
Lok Sabha has passed the Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill.
Lok Sabha has cleared amendments to the GST and related bills
The lower house has passed The Integrated Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2018, The Union Territory Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2018, The Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States) Amendment Bill, 2018 and The Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2018.
National Commission for Backward Classes (Repeal) Bill, 2017 has been passed by Lok Sabha.
Meanwhile, The DNA Technology (Use And Application) Regulation Bill, 2018 has been introduced in the Lok Sabha.
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 11.00 am tomorrow.
Parliament has passed the National Sports University Bill 2018 as the Rajya Sabha has given its approval.
The Rajya Sabha is currently discussing The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2018.
The Lok Sabha is discussing The Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2018.
Bill to set up DNA banks to store profiles introduced in Lok Sabha
A bill that seeks to set up DNA data banks across India to store profiles and proposes jail term for those who leak the information stored in such facilities was introduced in the Lok Sabha today.
It also states that all DNA data, including DNA profiles, DNA samples and records, will only be used for identification of the person and not for any other purpose.
The bill, based on the one prepared by the Law Commission recently, says that national and regional DNA data banks will be set up for maintaining a national database for identification of suspects in cases, undertrials, victims, missing persons and unidentified human remains.
Provision of bail added in triple talaq bill
The Union Cabinet today approved inclusion of a provision of granting bail to men found guilty of giving instant triple talaq to their wives, sources in the government said.
Giving instant triple talaq will continue to be illegal and void and will attract a jail term of three years for the husband.
The 'Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill' was cleared by Lok Sabha and is pending in Rajya Sabha where the government lacks numbers. Provision of bail was one of the demands of the opposition parties. (PTI)
Rajya Sabha is discussing The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill, 2018.
GST collection in-line, economy to grow faster than IMF projection: Piyush Goyal
Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal has said that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections are in-line with FY19 budget aim and that the government expects the economy to grow faster than the IMF projections.
IMF has forecasted India's GDP to grow at 7.5 percent in the next financial year.
Proceedings in the Rajya Sabha have resumed. The House was briefly adjourned.
Congress protests over Rafale deal force adjournment of Lok Sabha
Congress members today created uproarious scenes in the Lok Sabha demanding a probe into the Rafale fighter aircraft deal by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, forcing an adjournment of the proceedings.
The Congress members raised the issue as soon as the Zero Hour began with their leader Mallikarjun Kharge seeking the Speaker's permission to speak on the alleged scam.
Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2:43 pm.
The Lok Sabha is currently discussing The Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2018.
TRS members stage protest in Lok Sabha
Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) members today staged protest in the Lok Sabha over the issue of transfer of defence land to the state government.
Jithender Reddy (TRS) said the state government has been seeking defence land for building a secretariat in Secundarabad as the existing one has become a "pigeon hole".
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm.
Harivansh Narayan Singh addresses the Rajya Sabha.
Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu congratulates Harivansh Narayan Singh.
YSR Congress leader Vijaysai Reddy congratulates Harivansh Singh Narayan.
With 125 votes, Harivansh Narayan Singh beat UPA's BK Hariprasad by 20 votes.
PM Narendra Modi congratulates Harivansh Singh.
Ghulam Nabi Azab, Leader of the Opposition: I ask the deputy chairman to pay attention to the left of centre.
NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh wins the election
Votes in favour of NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh