Monsoon Session LIVE: Lok Sabha takes up National Sports University Bill, 2018

Aug 01, 2018 05:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Venkaiah Naidu expresses disspointment at MPs' behaviour
Lok Sabha passes IBC (Second Amendment) Bill
Rajnath Singh to address RS at 1 pm on NRC issue
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
LS passes bill to award death to child rape convicts
Lok Sabha takes up bill to provide death penalty to child rape convicts
RS adjourned for the day after disruptions over NRC
Lok Sabha starts discussing NRC
The Fugitive Economic Offenders Ordinance, 2018, passed in Rajya Sabha
Piyush Goyal introduces Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill 2018 in the Rajya Sabha
Digvijaya Singh raises issue of Narmada contamination
TDP moves to file privilege motion against PM Modi and FM
Piyush Goyal adresses the Rajya Sabha
GVL Narasimha Rao slams TDP govt in Andhra Pradesh over development of investment zones
Rajya Sabha: TDP raises Andhra issue, mob lynching
Meenakshi Lekhi in Lok Sabha: Those talking about lynching incidents are hypocrites
Piyush Goyal responds in Rajya Sabha over black money in Swiss banks
Beneficiaries have been identified for Ayushman Bharat: JP Nadda
Have provided better living conditions to people in slum areas: Housing Affairs Minister
DMK's Kanimozhi raises Tuticorin issue in upper house
Congress to move a privilege motion in LS against Defence Minister
Discussion to resume on Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017
Ravi Shankar Prasad introduces Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill
Congress to move privilege motion against Defence Minister
Anand Sharma brings up Rafale deal in Rajya Sabha
Piyush Goyal moves the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code
AIADMK's Vijila Sathyananth criticises MSP hike
Piyush Goyal blames bad loans given before 2014 for Indian banking sector crisis
TDP MPs are staging protests in the Parliament premises since 10.30 am
NO-CONFIDENCE MOTION AGAINST NARENDRA MODI-LED NDA GOVERNMENT REJECTED
Rahul Gandhi sticks to Rafale statement
French govt responds to Rahul Gandhi's Rafala comment
Speaker Sumitra Mahajan extends debate till 7 pm.
BJP to move privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi over 'false allegations'
Rahul Gandhi hugs PM Modi in Lok Sabha
Lok Sabha proceedings have resumed.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 1.45 pm
War not been TDP and BJP, it is between morality and majority: TDP's Galla
No-confidence vote at 6.00 pm, debate to begin now
Lok Sabha proceedings begin
NEWS FLASH | Shiv Sena to abstain from voting: Reports
How major parties plan to vote, as of now.
Congress' Rahul Gandhi to speak at 11.30 am: Report
PM Modi to meet top BJP leaders before debate
TRS to walk out?
Time allotted to each party for the debate
Rajya Sabha passes The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013.
Lok Sabha passes The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018.
AAP to vote favour of no-confidence motion
Venkaiah Naidu pulls up Minister for using 'I beg' to lay papers
MP Rajesh Ranjan creates ruckus in House, Speaker pulls him up
Uddhav Thackeray directs Shiv Sena MPs to support BJP
Naveen Patnaik's BJD issues whip, directs MPs to be present tomorrow
Hopeful of saving reservation for SC/ST: Prakash Javadekar
Congress MPs stage walkout in LS to protest Rajnath Singh's statement on lynching incidents
Will stay away from Parliament during no-trust motion: TDP MP Diwakar Reddy
Condemn mob lynchings in all forms: Rajanth Singh
Ahead of no-trust vote, Speaker accepts resignation of Jay Panda
Rahul Gandhi to address Lok Sabha on trust vote: Report
TDP singled out as opposition parties show keenness for RS to function
Trust vote: What we know so far
BJP, TMC issue whip to their MPs
We are confident, not worried about numbers: Sonia Gandhi
Trust vote debate on Friday, Monday
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2.00 pm.
Oppn may have no-confidence, country has full confidence Modi's govt: Ananth Kumar
Speaker: Trust vote date, time to be declared later
Speaker Mahajan accepts trust vote demand
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
Govt ready for debate on any issue: PM Modi
Some of the other Bill listed for this session:
Finance-related Bills listed for this session
Session to last till August 10, 5 Bills listed for consideration
Trust vote earlier
TDP to move no-confidence motion today
The Lok Sabha is adjourned till 11 am on August 2, 2018.
The Lok Sabha has taken up National Sports University Bill for discussion. Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore introduces the bill. This is the sixth Bill tabled to replace ordinance during the monsoon session.
Rathore says the Ordinance was promulgated to ensure timely functioning of the University.
Lok Sabha took up The Commercial Courts Commercial Division And Commercial Appellate Division Of High Courts (Amendment) Act, 2018 for discussion.
The Bill goes for voting and is passed by voice vote.
Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day. The Opposition stopped Rajnath Singh's speech and protested over the draft NRC issue.
Rajnath Singh to shortly begin Rajya Sabha address.
Ruckus in RS as Venkaiah Naidu says Amit Shah should be allowed to conclude yesterday's speech. Naidu calls MPs' behaviour "unbecoming".
Rajnath Singh to address Rajya Sabha at 2 pm.
Dharmendra Pradhan: Stand by GST on petroleum products.
Opposition in the Rajya Sabha calls for Home Minister Rajnath Singh to address the House.
IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad: Data has become the new oil. Would like extensive debaye in the House on the Data Privacy Bill.
Sushma Swaraj: Each country has freedom of navigation within its waters.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj: Doklam issue has been resolved. Doklam was not discussed at Wuhan summit because there wasn't any specific agenda.
Rajya Sabha adjourned til 12 pm.
Venkaiah Naidu to allow BJP President Amit Shah to continue yesterday's address.
I hope such things don't happen again. People expect mature behaviour in Parliament, says Venkaiah Naidu referring to the ruckus in Rajya Sabha yesterday.
RS Chairperson Venkaiah Nadu: I was so upset yesterday. I thought something was going to happen to my Secretariat.
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has given a zero hour notice in Lok Sabha over NRC draft. (ANI)
The Lok Sabha has passed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2018.
Send IBC bill to standing committee: Opposition in Lok Sabha
The Opposition today attacked the government for trying to benefit a particular corporate by seeking to amend the insolvency and bankruptcy code, dubbing the bill on the issue as "tainted" and demanding that it be referred to a Standing Committee.
However, the government said the amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) is intended to provide relief to homebuyers and the MSME sector.
Moving the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill 2018, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said "we want to address concerns expressed by the MSME sector and homebuyers. We have learnt from two years of implementation of IBC, and through the amendments, we want to strengthen IBC bill." (PTI)
Lok Sabha grants more time to joint panel on Citizenship Amendment Bill
The Lok Sabha today extended the time for the Joint Parliamentary Committee to submit its report on the Citizenship Amendment Bill.
The committee was been given time till the first day of the last week of the Winter Session to submit its report. Generally, the Winter Session of Parliament begins in November. (PTI)
Companies with NPAs will not be disqualified from filing for a resolution plan, says Piyush Goyal.
Concessions will be given to MSMEs, says Piyush Goyal on amendments to the IBC
Acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal addresses the Lok Sabha on amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.
Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day after Amit Shah's comments on NRC.