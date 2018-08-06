App
Aug 06, 2018 08:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Monsoon session LIVE: LS passes SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendments Bill, 2018

This blog will keep you updated about the ongoing monsoon session in the Parliament.

highlights

  • Aug 06, 08:41 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 11.00 am tomorrow (Tuesday — August 06).

  • Aug 06, 08:28 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha has passed The Schedule Caste and The Schedule Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill, 2018.

  • Aug 06, 08:24 PM (IST)

    The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill, 2018 is being discussed in the Lok Sabha.

  • Aug 06, 07:29 PM (IST)

    The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till tomorrow.

  • Aug 06, 07:28 PM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha has passed The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

  • Aug 06, 06:06 PM (IST)

    Opposition leaders meet to select joint candidate for RS Chairman election

    Opposition parties are meeting in Parliament to select a joint candidate for the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election.

    Samajwadi Party (SP)’s Ramgopal Yadav, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)’s Praful Patel, Communist Party of India (CPI)’s D Raja and Trinamool Congress’ Derek O'Brien, among other leaders are present at the meeting, ANI has reported.

  • Aug 06, 05:59 PM (IST)
  • Aug 06, 05:48 PM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha has taken up discussion on the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill.

  • Aug 06, 05:46 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha is currently discussing the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill, 2018.

  • Aug 06, 05:39 PM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha passes the Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill

    The Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill has been passed by the Rajya Sabha.

    The bill grants constitutional status to the National Commission on Backward Classes (NCBC) and places it on par with National Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (NCSC and NCST). The Lok Sabha had passed the bill on Thursday (August 2).

  • Aug 06, 05:39 PM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha has passed the National Commission for Backward Classes (Repeal) Bill, 2017.

  • Aug 06, 04:31 PM (IST)

    Justice KM Joseph issue echoes in Parliament

    The row over government's alleged attempt to affect the seniority of Justice KM Joseph as a Supreme Court judge echoed in the Lok Sabha today with K Venugopal of the Congress raising the issue in the Zero Hour.

    Without naming Joseph, the Congress member said government wants to have its way in every appointment in the judiciary.

  • Aug 06, 04:06 PM (IST)

    JD(U) MP Harivansh likely to be NDA candidate for RS deputy chairman's post

    JD(U) MP Harivansh is likely to be the NDA candidate for the post of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, sources said today.

    The election to the post of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha will be held at 11 am on August 9, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu announced today, according to PTI.

    Earlier, Naidu had suggested that the deputy chairman should be elected by consensus. However, as of now, it appears an election would take place for the post with the opposition likely to field a candidate as well, the sources said.

  • Aug 06, 02:04 PM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha discussing Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill, 2017, or the OBC Bill.

  • Aug 06, 01:22 PM (IST)
  • Aug 06, 12:57 PM (IST)

    Saugata Roy, TMC: No proof that EVMs cannot be compromised. Propose that EVMs be scrapped. 

  • Aug 06, 12:50 PM (IST)

    Bihar MPs protests in LS over Muzaffarpur shelter home case

    Two MPs from Bihar today staged protests in the Lok Sabha demanding justice for victims of the Muzaffarpur sex scandal case, claiming evidence of the crime was destroyed. (PTI)

  • Aug 06, 12:35 PM (IST)

    Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge asks Home Minister Rajnath Singh to answer queries on Muzaffarpur shelter homes. 

  • Aug 06, 12:21 PM (IST)
  • Aug 06, 12:18 PM (IST)

    Ruckus in Lok Sabha discusses as MPs discuss the Muzaffarpur shelter homes issue. 

  • Aug 06, 12:11 PM (IST)

    RS deputy chairperson polls to be held on August 9

    Elections to the post of deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha to be held on August 9, says Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

  • Aug 06, 11:55 AM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha MP Ritabrata Banerjee urges the House to approve West Bengal's change of name to 'Bangla'.

  • Aug 06, 11:46 AM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien raises the issue of the UIDAI helpline number appearing on Android phones. 

  • Aug 06, 11:18 AM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha proceedings for the day commence. 

  • Aug 06, 11:18 AM (IST)

    Lok Sabha proceedings for the day commence. 

  • Aug 06, 11:00 AM (IST)
  • Aug 06, 10:40 AM (IST)

    Amit Shah dares Congress to clear stand on OBC bill 

    BJP chief Amit Shah on Sunday dared the Congress to clear its stand on the amended OBC bill when it is taken up in the Rajya Sabha, saying it will expose whether the party was really for the backward communities.

    He also charged the opposition with playing vote bank politics on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) issue.

    The Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill, 2017, commonly known as OBC bill, was passed in the Lok Sabha on August 2 and will now go to the Rajya Sabha for passage.

    Read the full story here

  • Aug 06, 10:25 AM (IST)

    Congress gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha

    Congress Leader Ranjeet Ranjan has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Muzaffarpur shelter home case's main witness missing from Bihar's Madhubani.

  • Aug 06, 10:15 AM (IST)
  • Aug 06, 10:14 AM (IST)
