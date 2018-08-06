Monsoon session LIVE: LS passes SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendments Bill, 2018

JD(U) MP Harivansh likely to be NDA candidate for RS deputy chairman's post

JD(U) MP Harivansh is likely to be the NDA candidate for the post of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, sources said today.

The election to the post of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha will be held at 11 am on August 9, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu announced today, according to PTI.

Earlier, Naidu had suggested that the deputy chairman should be elected by consensus. However, as of now, it appears an election would take place for the post with the opposition likely to field a candidate as well, the sources said.