Monsoon session LIVE: Govt withdraws FRDI Bill from Lok Sabha

Aug 07, 2018 03:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Lok Sabha passes SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill, 2018
Opposition leaders meet to select joint candidate for RS Chairman election
Rajya Sabha passes the Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill
Bihar MPs protests in LS over Muzaffarpur shelter home case
RS deputy chairperson polls to be held on August 9
Congress gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha
TMC planning to bring privilege motion in Lok Sabha
Lok Sabha passes Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill
Bring a law to control population, BJP member tells govt
Parliament could discuss bill to restore provisions of Dalit atrocity law
Venkaiah Naidu expresses disspointment at MPs' behaviour
Lok Sabha passes IBC (Second Amendment) Bill
Rajnath Singh to address RS at 1 pm on NRC issue
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
LS passes bill to award death to child rape convicts
Lok Sabha takes up bill to provide death penalty to child rape convicts
RS adjourned for the day after disruptions over NRC
Lok Sabha starts discussing NRC
The Fugitive Economic Offenders Ordinance, 2018, passed in Rajya Sabha
Piyush Goyal introduces Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill 2018 in the Rajya Sabha
Digvijaya Singh raises issue of Narmada contamination
TDP moves to file privilege motion against PM Modi and FM
Piyush Goyal adresses the Rajya Sabha
GVL Narasimha Rao slams TDP govt in Andhra Pradesh over development of investment zones
Rajya Sabha: TDP raises Andhra issue, mob lynching
Meenakshi Lekhi in Lok Sabha: Those talking about lynching incidents are hypocrites
Piyush Goyal responds in Rajya Sabha over black money in Swiss banks
Beneficiaries have been identified for Ayushman Bharat: JP Nadda
Have provided better living conditions to people in slum areas: Housing Affairs Minister
DMK's Kanimozhi raises Tuticorin issue in upper house
Congress to move a privilege motion in LS against Defence Minister
Discussion to resume on Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017
Ravi Shankar Prasad introduces Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill
Congress to move privilege motion against Defence Minister
Anand Sharma brings up Rafale deal in Rajya Sabha
Piyush Goyal moves the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code
AIADMK's Vijila Sathyananth criticises MSP hike
Piyush Goyal blames bad loans given before 2014 for Indian banking sector crisis
TDP MPs are staging protests in the Parliament premises since 10.30 am
NO-CONFIDENCE MOTION AGAINST NARENDRA MODI-LED NDA GOVERNMENT REJECTED
Rahul Gandhi sticks to Rafale statement
French govt responds to Rahul Gandhi's Rafala comment
Speaker Sumitra Mahajan extends debate till 7 pm.
BJP to move privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi over 'false allegations'
Rahul Gandhi hugs PM Modi in Lok Sabha
Lok Sabha proceedings have resumed.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 1.45 pm
War not been TDP and BJP, it is between morality and majority: TDP's Galla
No-confidence vote at 6.00 pm, debate to begin now
Lok Sabha proceedings begin
NEWS FLASH | Shiv Sena to abstain from voting: Reports
How major parties plan to vote, as of now.
Congress' Rahul Gandhi to speak at 11.30 am: Report
PM Modi to meet top BJP leaders before debate
TRS to walk out?
Time allotted to each party for the debate
Rajya Sabha passes The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013.
Lok Sabha passes The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018.
AAP to vote favour of no-confidence motion
Venkaiah Naidu pulls up Minister for using 'I beg' to lay papers
MP Rajesh Ranjan creates ruckus in House, Speaker pulls him up
Uddhav Thackeray directs Shiv Sena MPs to support BJP
Naveen Patnaik's BJD issues whip, directs MPs to be present tomorrow
Hopeful of saving reservation for SC/ST: Prakash Javadekar
Congress MPs stage walkout in LS to protest Rajnath Singh's statement on lynching incidents
Will stay away from Parliament during no-trust motion: TDP MP Diwakar Reddy
Condemn mob lynchings in all forms: Rajanth Singh
Ahead of no-trust vote, Speaker accepts resignation of Jay Panda
Rahul Gandhi to address Lok Sabha on trust vote: Report
TDP singled out as opposition parties show keenness for RS to function
Trust vote: What we know so far
BJP, TMC issue whip to their MPs
We are confident, not worried about numbers: Sonia Gandhi
Trust vote debate on Friday, Monday
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2.00 pm.
Oppn may have no-confidence, country has full confidence Modi's govt: Ananth Kumar
Speaker: Trust vote date, time to be declared later
Speaker Mahajan accepts trust vote demand
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
Govt ready for debate on any issue: PM Modi
Some of the other Bill listed for this session:
Finance-related Bills listed for this session
Session to last till August 10, 5 Bills listed for consideration
Trust vote earlier
TDP to move no-confidence motion today
Govt withdraws FRDI Bill from Lok Sabha
Nearly a year after introducing it in the Lok Sabha, the government today withdrew the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill following widespread concerns over certain provisions in the proposed legislation. There have been concerns over the proposed 'bail-in' clause to resolve a failing bank and insurance cover on bank deposits.
I would be very happy if any woman is elected as Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, but nothing has been decided yet. Opposition meetings are going on, we should wait: Vandana Chavan,NCP MP.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow.
NCP's Vandana Chavan likely to be Opposition's candidate for RS Deputy Chairperson
Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Vandana Chavan has been picked as the Opposition's candidate for the post of the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman, according to multiple reports.
Chavan has been a Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha since 2012 and had earlier served as the Mayor of Pune in 1997-1998. The 57-year-old is a three-time municipal councillor, serving between 1992 and 2007.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 3 pm.
Opposition continues their protest in Rajya Sabha as Venkaiah Naidu says Amit Shah should be allowed to speak.
Rajya Sabha adjourned for 10 minutes.
Ruckus in Rajya Sabha as Opposition interrupts Amit Shah's speech.
BJP President Amit Shah addresses Rajya Sabha on the agrarian crisis. Shah is highlighting the government's initiatives in helping farmers.
Opposition meeting underway at Ghulam Nabi Azad's chamber to discuss on candidate for the election of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman. (ANI)
Opposition stages walkout in Lok Sabha over Muzaffarpur shelter homes issue.
Uproar in Lok Sabha over Rajnath Singh's comments on the Muzaffarpur shelter homes issue.
UP govt acted swiftly on Muzaffarpur shelter homes issue, says Home Minister Rajnath Singh in LokSabha.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh addresses the House on the Muzaffarpur shelter homes row.
Paswan urges members to pass consumer bill without debate
Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan today urged Lok Sabha members to pass the new Consumer Protection Bill without debate, saying it is a "revolutionary" and "non-controversial" measure aimed at benefiting consumers. (PTI)
Acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal: Public sector banks pay well. People are still excited to work in public sector bank. But as far as vacancies are concerned, it is up to the banks to decide.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm.
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha sessions for the day commence.
Consumer advocacy group urges Parliament to pass amendments to MV Act
Consumer advocacy group CUTS International has urged the Centre and opposition parties to resolve differences for giving passage to the Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill, 2017.
Expressing concern over the delay in the passage of the Bill, pending before the Rajya Sabha for consideration, CUTS International director George Cheriyan said 23 out of the 68 proposed amendments are related to road safety.
He said the passage of the Bill is crucial in the Monsoon Session of the House as the present legislative and institutional framework has failed to address the issue of road safety and prevent accidents.
The Bill, which aims to amend the 30-year-old Motor Vehicle Act, was introduced in the Lok Sabha in August 2016 and was passed by it on April 10 last year. It was immediately sent to Rajya Sabha for consideration. (PTI)
Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 11.00 am tomorrow (Tuesday — August 06).
Lok Sabha has passed The Schedule Caste and The Schedule Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill, 2018.
The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill, 2018 is being discussed in the Lok Sabha.
The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till tomorrow.