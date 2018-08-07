App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 07, 2018 03:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Monsoon session LIVE: Govt withdraws FRDI Bill from Lok Sabha

This blog will keep you updated about the ongoing monsoon session in the Parliament.

highlights

  • Aug 07, 04:05 PM (IST)

    Govt withdraws FRDI Bill from Lok Sabha​​

    Nearly a year after introducing it in the Lok Sabha, the government today withdrew the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill following widespread concerns over certain provisions in the proposed legislation. There have been concerns over the proposed 'bail-in' clause to resolve a failing bank and insurance cover on bank deposits.

    Read the full story here

  • Aug 07, 03:45 PM (IST)

    I would be very happy if any woman is elected as Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, but nothing has been decided yet. Opposition meetings are going on, we should wait: Vandana Chavan,NCP MP.

  • Aug 07, 03:13 PM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow. 

  • Aug 07, 02:51 PM (IST)

    NCP's Vandana Chavan likely to be Opposition's candidate for RS Deputy Chairperson

    Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Vandana Chavan has been picked as the Opposition's candidate for the post of the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman, according to multiple reports.

    Chavan has been a Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha since 2012 and had earlier served as the Mayor of Pune in 1997-1998. The 57-year-old is a three-time municipal councillor, serving between 1992 and 2007. 

    Read the full story here

  • Aug 07, 02:43 PM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 3 pm. 

  • Aug 07, 02:35 PM (IST)

    Opposition continues their protest in Rajya Sabha as Venkaiah Naidu says Amit Shah should be allowed to speak. 

  • Aug 07, 02:18 PM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned for 10 minutes.

  • Aug 07, 02:09 PM (IST)

    Ruckus in Rajya Sabha as Opposition interrupts Amit Shah's speech. 

  • Aug 07, 02:06 PM (IST)

    BJP President Amit Shah addresses Rajya Sabha on the agrarian crisis. Shah is highlighting the government's initiatives in helping farmers. 

  • Aug 07, 02:01 PM (IST)
  • Aug 07, 01:17 PM (IST)
  • Aug 07, 01:16 PM (IST)

    Opposition meeting underway at Ghulam Nabi Azad's chamber to discuss on candidate for the election of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman. (ANI)

  • Aug 07, 12:36 PM (IST)

    Opposition stages walkout in Lok Sabha over Muzaffarpur shelter homes issue. 

  • Aug 07, 12:32 PM (IST)

    Uproar in Lok Sabha over Rajnath Singh's comments on the Muzaffarpur shelter homes issue. 

  • Aug 07, 12:31 PM (IST)

    UP govt acted swiftly on Muzaffarpur shelter homes issue, says Home Minister Rajnath Singh in LokSabha.

  • Aug 07, 12:26 PM (IST)

    Home Minister Rajnath Singh addresses the House on the Muzaffarpur shelter homes row. 

  • Aug 07, 12:23 PM (IST)

    Paswan urges members to pass consumer bill without debate 

    Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan today urged Lok Sabha members to pass the new Consumer Protection Bill without debate, saying it is a "revolutionary" and "non-controversial" measure aimed at benefiting consumers. (PTI)
     

  • Aug 07, 12:13 PM (IST)

    Acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal: Public sector banks pay well. People are still excited to work in public sector bank. But as far as vacancies are concerned, it is up to the banks to decide. 

  • Aug 07, 11:16 AM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm. 

  • Aug 07, 11:04 AM (IST)

    Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha sessions for the day commence. 

  • Aug 07, 10:56 AM (IST)
  • Aug 07, 10:52 AM (IST)
  • Aug 07, 10:52 AM (IST)
  • Aug 07, 09:58 AM (IST)

    Consumer advocacy group urges Parliament to pass amendments to MV Act

    Consumer advocacy group CUTS International has urged the Centre and opposition parties to resolve differences for giving passage to the Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill, 2017.

    Expressing concern over the delay in the passage of the Bill, pending before the Rajya Sabha for consideration, CUTS International director George Cheriyan said 23 out of the 68 proposed amendments are related to road safety.

    He said the passage of the Bill is crucial in the Monsoon Session of the House as the present legislative and institutional framework has failed to address the issue of road safety and prevent accidents.

    The Bill, which aims to amend the 30-year-old Motor Vehicle Act, was introduced in the Lok Sabha in August 2016 and was passed by it on April 10 last year. It was immediately sent to Rajya Sabha for consideration. (PTI)
     

  • Aug 07, 09:50 AM (IST)
  • Aug 07, 09:40 AM (IST)
  • Aug 06, 08:41 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 11.00 am tomorrow (Tuesday — August 06).

  • Aug 06, 08:28 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha has passed The Schedule Caste and The Schedule Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill, 2018.

  • Aug 06, 08:24 PM (IST)

    The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill, 2018 is being discussed in the Lok Sabha.

  • Aug 06, 07:29 PM (IST)

    The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till tomorrow.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.