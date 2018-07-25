App
Jul 25, 2018 04:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Monsoon Session LIVE: FM Piyush Goyal introduces Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018 in Rajya Sabha

This live blog will keep you updated about the ongoing monsoon session in the Parliament.

highlights

  • Jul 25, 02:12 PM (IST)

    Piyush Goyal introduces Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill 2018 in the Rajya Sabha 

    Acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said, "Instances of people running away and evading legal process is increasing and it can be stopped. Current laws do not allow us to deal with the severity of these problems. Criminal law does not allow us to impound their property.

    "This bill is an effective, expeditious and constitutional way to stop these offenders from running away. Legislative changes or a new law must be in place to confiscate assets of such absconders till they don’t present themselves in front of courts. We will also work out what has to be done with the confiscated assets.

  • Jul 25, 04:53 PM (IST)

    Ram Gopal Yadav, Samajwadi Party, Uttar Pradesh: How do they (economic offenders) get the loans?

  • Jul 25, 04:17 PM (IST)

    Shambhuprasad Tundiya, BJP Gujarat: All present Rajya Sabha MPs appointed before 2016 have taken photos with Vijay Mallya.

  • Jul 25, 03:59 PM (IST)

    Rajeev Gowda challenges Piyush Goyal and the government to bring back an economic offender to India before 2019. 

  • Jul 25, 03:58 PM (IST)

    Rajeev Gowda: Confiscating the assets without conviction is unconstituitional.

  • Jul 25, 03:53 PM (IST)

    Rajeev Gowda, INC Karnataka: Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill bill is curative and doesn't prevent the problem. 

  • Jul 25, 02:37 PM (IST)

    There is no shortage of laws in India, but they get away because the government does not have the will to stop the willful defaulters: Vivek K Tankha 

  • Jul 25, 02:27 PM (IST)

    Vivek K Tankha of INC, Madhya Pradesh, attacked the law and questioned if the BJP only wants publicity from this law? He also said that the law serves no public purpose. “India will become a land of laws but they will serve no purpose,” he said.

  • Jul 25, 02:20 PM (IST)

    FM Piyush Goyal also explained the fair provisions provided to people who have absconded. "We have also ensured that unless a person comes back, he cannot try and stall confiscation of his property in the garb of civil cases.

    "The Bill states that if the person returns and submits himself to the courts, the proceedings against him under this law may be terminated by the special court if they are satisfied with the person’s case," FM said.

    The Bill provides all necessary constitutional safeguards (a hearing, enough time to file replies, serving notice to legal summons, appeals to high court) will be provided, so no one says that they were denied an opportunity to defend themselves, according to the FM.

  • Jul 25, 02:16 PM (IST)

    FM Piyush Goyal further said, "There are provisions of special courts to declare a person a fugitive economic offender in an expeditious way. Once a person is declared as an offender, his property can be confiscated, managed and disposed of by Indian authorities.

    Offenses involving funds over Rs 100 crore and above will be dealt with under this law to focus on large cases. For the rest, smaller cases, hopefully action will automatically become faster.

  • Jul 25, 02:09 PM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha proceedings resume. FM Piyush Goyal is speaking about the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill 2018. 

  • Jul 25, 01:39 PM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm, Lok Sabha adjourned till 2.30 pm.

  • Jul 25, 01:01 PM (IST)

    Home Minister Rajnath Singh said in the Rajya Sabha today, "Rohingyas living in Indian states should be identified, their biometrics must be taken. Governments are also asked to make sure they do not get documents to become Indian citizens. Later, the data will be shared with the External Affairs ministry, so the Rohingyas can be deported to Burma."

  • Jul 25, 12:47 PM (IST)

    The Fugitive Economic Offender's Bill which was already passed by the Lok Sabha, is likely going to be discussed in Rajya Sabha today.

  • Jul 25, 12:22 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned for 10 minutes following ruckus. 

  • Jul 25, 12:10 PM (IST)

    Digvijaya Singh raises issue of Narmada contamination

    In Rajya Sabha, Congres leader Digvijaya Singh raised concerns of contaminated Narmada river while Kerala CPM leader Binoy Viswam said that normal life has been affected for the past many weeks due to flooding.

    Meanwhile, BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that Bengaluru lakes are dying due to the apathy of the government. He requested Environment Ministry to intervene.

  • Jul 25, 12:06 PM (IST)

    Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said in the Lok Sabha today, addressing Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, that the Congress party wishes to move privilege motion against PM Modi and while Jyotiraditya Scindia moves privilege motion against Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for 'misleading the house' regarding the Rafale deal. The Speaker has said that all the privilege motions are under consideration.

  • Jul 25, 11:54 AM (IST)

    Land acquisition process for the bullet train project is ongoing. The land will be acquired well in time. We have seen protests in small patches, but healthy dialogue and negotiation with the people are ongoing: FM Piyush Goyal

  • Jul 25, 11:47 AM (IST)

    Responding to questions about the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train, FM Piyush Goyal said, "The project is costing the government less money with help from Japan, and delivering in various ways. This project will help economic development in India. Mumbai-Ahmedabad will be developed as an economic corridor.

    "Our government aims to spread high-speed rail network in all corners of the country. Farmers also benefit from these projects since perishable products get fast speed delivery."

  • Jul 25, 11:11 AM (IST)
  • Jul 25, 11:05 AM (IST)
  • Jul 25, 10:40 AM (IST)

    TDP moves to file privilege motion against PM Modi and FM 

    The Telugu Desam Party have moved to file a privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Piyush Goyal for 'misleading the house' about special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

    CM Chandrababu Naidu has told the MPs to move the motion directly accusing the prime minister of lying in the house.

    PM Modi had quoted the 14th Finance Commission to express his inability for granting special status to Andhra. The TDP contends that it is a wrong interpretation, hence both PM Modi and FM Goyal must be held accountable for it. (News18)

  • Jul 25, 09:14 AM (IST)

    The Rajya Sabha is expected to take up the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill 2018, to be moved by acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal. Other bills for consideration and passage are the Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill, 2017 and National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

  • Jul 25, 09:08 AM (IST)

    Good morning, readers! This live blog will keep you updated about the ongoing monsoon session in the Parliament. The house proceedings will begin at 11 am. 

  • Jul 24, 06:20 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow. 

  • Jul 24, 06:20 PM (IST)
  • Jul 24, 05:59 PM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow. 

  • Jul 24, 05:55 PM (IST)

    Ghulam Nabi Azad asks Rajnath Singh if the government is going to give special status category for Andhra Pradesh.
     

    Rajnath Singh said the special assistance package is providing more than what the special status category would. 

  • Jul 24, 05:43 PM (IST)

    Home Minister Rajnath Singh addressing the Rajya Sabha.

  • Jul 24, 05:20 PM (IST)

    Piyush Goyal: Don't go by the letter, go by the spirit of the agreement. 

