Monsoon Session LIVE: FM Piyush Goyal introduces Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018 in Rajya Sabha

Piyush Goyal introduces Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill 2018 in the Rajya Sabha

Acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said, "Instances of people running away and evading legal process is increasing and it can be stopped. Current laws do not allow us to deal with the severity of these problems. Criminal law does not allow us to impound their property.

"This bill is an effective, expeditious and constitutional way to stop these offenders from running away. Legislative changes or a new law must be in place to confiscate assets of such absconders till they don’t present themselves in front of courts. We will also work out what has to be done with the confiscated assets.