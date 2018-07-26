App
Jul 26, 2018 01:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Monsoon Session LIVE: Congress, TMC members clash in Lok Sabha

This live blog will keep you updated about the ongoing monsoon session in the Parliament.

highlights

  • Jul 26, 01:55 PM (IST)

    Summary of the Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018. Read full at PRS India website
  • Jul 26, 01:48 PM (IST)

  • Jul 26, 01:48 PM (IST)

  • Jul 26, 01:28 PM (IST)

    Minister for Women & Child Development Maneka Gandhi tables the Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018. A discussion will follow.
  • Jul 26, 01:02 PM (IST) 

    Congress, TMC members spar in Lok Sabha

    Members of the Congress and TMC today sparred in the Lok Sabha over holding of regular meetings of a coordination committee on district development in West Bengal.

    Congress member from Murshidabad Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that there is "no democracy" in West Bengal as no meeting of District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee of Rural Development Ministry have taken place for the past six years.He claimed that though he heads the panel, his requests to hold the meeting has not be accepted. He said a district collector who once convened the meet was transferred the next day.

    When members from the treasury benches started raising slogans against the TMC, members of the ruling party in West Bengal started hooting. (PTI)

  • Jul 26, 11:20 AM (IST)

  • Jul 25, 07:31 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow. 

  • Jul 25, 07:02 PM (IST)
  • Jul 25, 05:57 PM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow. 

  • Jul 25, 05:51 PM (IST)

    The Fugitive Economic Offenders Ordinance, 2018, passed in Rajya Sabha

    Piyush Goyal said instances of people running away and evading legal legal process was increasing, which needed to be stopped as the current laws do not allow dealing with the "severity of the problem". (PTI)

    Read the full story here

  • Jul 25, 05:43 PM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha votes on amendments to the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018.

  • Jul 25, 05:37 PM (IST)

    Piyush Goyal: Enforcement Directorate will be the investigative agency under the Act. 

  • Jul 25, 05:26 PM (IST)

    Piyush Goyal: Rs 100 crore limit does not mean that that offences below that amount will go unpunished. Those offences will be covered under separate laws.   

  • Jul 25, 05:20 PM (IST)

    Acting FM Piyush Goyal clarifies Rajya Sabha MPs' queries on The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018. 

  • Jul 25, 05:14 PM (IST)

    Sanjay Singh, AAP, Uttar Pradesh: Freeze passports of defaulters so that they can't leave the country. 

  • Jul 25, 04:53 PM (IST)

    Ram Gopal Yadav, Samajwadi Party, Uttar Pradesh: How do they (economic offenders) get the loans?

  • Jul 25, 04:17 PM (IST)

    Shambhuprasad Tundiya, BJP Gujarat: All present Rajya Sabha MPs appointed before 2016 have taken photos with Vijay Mallya.

  • Jul 25, 03:59 PM (IST)

    Rajeev Gowda challenges Piyush Goyal and the government to bring back an economic offender to India before 2019. 

  • Jul 25, 03:58 PM (IST)

    Rajeev Gowda: Confiscating the assets without conviction is unconstituitional.

  • Jul 25, 03:53 PM (IST)

    Rajeev Gowda, INC, Karnataka: Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill bill is curative and doesn't prevent the problem. 

  • Jul 25, 02:37 PM (IST)

    There is no shortage of laws in India, but they get away because the government does not have the will to stop the willful defaulters: Vivek K Tankha 

  • Jul 25, 02:27 PM (IST)

    Vivek K Tankha of INC, Madhya Pradesh, attacked the law and questioned if the BJP only wants publicity from this law? He also said that the law serves no public purpose. “India will become a land of laws but they will serve no purpose,” he said.

  • Jul 25, 02:20 PM (IST)

    FM Piyush Goyal also explained the fair provisions provided to people who have absconded. "We have also ensured that unless a person comes back, he cannot try and stall confiscation of his property in the garb of civil cases.

    "The Bill states that if the person returns and submits himself to the courts, the proceedings against him under this law may be terminated by the special court if they are satisfied with the person’s case," FM said.

    The Bill provides all necessary constitutional safeguards (a hearing, enough time to file replies, serving notice to legal summons, appeals to high court) will be provided, so no one says that they were denied an opportunity to defend themselves, according to the FM.

  • Jul 25, 02:16 PM (IST)

    FM Piyush Goyal further said, "There are provisions of special courts to declare a person a fugitive economic offender in an expeditious way. Once a person is declared as an offender, his property can be confiscated, managed and disposed of by Indian authorities.

    Offenses involving funds over Rs 100 crore and above will be dealt with under this law to focus on large cases. For the rest, smaller cases, hopefully action will automatically become faster.

  • Jul 25, 02:12 PM (IST)

    Piyush Goyal introduces Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill 2018 in the Rajya Sabha 

    Acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said, "Instances of people running away and evading legal process is increasing and it can be stopped. Current laws do not allow us to deal with the severity of these problems. Criminal law does not allow us to impound their property.

    "This bill is an effective, expeditious and constitutional way to stop these offenders from running away. Legislative changes or a new law must be in place to confiscate assets of such absconders till they don’t present themselves in front of courts. We will also work out what has to be done with the confiscated assets.

  • Jul 25, 02:09 PM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha proceedings resume. FM Piyush Goyal is speaking about the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill 2018. 

  • Jul 25, 01:39 PM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm, Lok Sabha adjourned till 2.30 pm.

  • Jul 25, 01:01 PM (IST)

    Home Minister Rajnath Singh said in the Rajya Sabha today, "Rohingyas living in Indian states should be identified, their biometrics must be taken. Governments are also asked to make sure they do not get documents to become Indian citizens. Later, the data will be shared with the External Affairs ministry, so the Rohingyas can be deported to Burma."

  • Jul 25, 12:47 PM (IST)

    The Fugitive Economic Offender's Bill which was already passed by the Lok Sabha, is likely going to be discussed in Rajya Sabha today.

  • Jul 25, 12:22 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned for 10 minutes following ruckus. 

