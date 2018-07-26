Monsoon Session LIVE: Congress, TMC members clash in Lok Sabha

Live now
Jul 26, 2018 01:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
The Fugitive Economic Offenders Ordinance, 2018, passed in Rajya Sabha
Piyush Goyal introduces Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill 2018 in the Rajya Sabha
Digvijaya Singh raises issue of Narmada contamination
TDP moves to file privilege motion against PM Modi and FM
Piyush Goyal adresses the Rajya Sabha
GVL Narasimha Rao slams TDP govt in Andhra Pradesh over development of investment zones
Rajya Sabha: TDP raises Andhra issue, mob lynching
Meenakshi Lekhi in Lok Sabha: Those talking about lynching incidents are hypocrites
Piyush Goyal responds in Rajya Sabha over black money in Swiss banks
Beneficiaries have been identified for Ayushman Bharat: JP Nadda
Have provided better living conditions to people in slum areas: Housing Affairs Minister
DMK's Kanimozhi raises Tuticorin issue in upper house
Congress to move a privilege motion in LS against Defence Minister
Discussion to resume on Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017
Ravi Shankar Prasad introduces Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill
Congress to move privilege motion against Defence Minister
Anand Sharma brings up Rafale deal in Rajya Sabha
Piyush Goyal moves the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code
AIADMK's Vijila Sathyananth criticises MSP hike
Piyush Goyal blames bad loans given before 2014 for Indian banking sector crisis
TDP MPs are staging protests in the Parliament premises since 10.30 am
NO-CONFIDENCE MOTION AGAINST NARENDRA MODI-LED NDA GOVERNMENT REJECTED
Rahul Gandhi sticks to Rafale statement
French govt responds to Rahul Gandhi's Rafala comment
Speaker Sumitra Mahajan extends debate till 7 pm.
BJP to move privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi over 'false allegations'
Rahul Gandhi hugs PM Modi in Lok Sabha
Lok Sabha proceedings have resumed.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 1.45 pm
War not been TDP and BJP, it is between morality and majority: TDP's Galla
No-confidence vote at 6.00 pm, debate to begin now
Lok Sabha proceedings begin
NEWS FLASH | Shiv Sena to abstain from voting: Reports
How major parties plan to vote, as of now.
Congress' Rahul Gandhi to speak at 11.30 am: Report
PM Modi to meet top BJP leaders before debate
TRS to walk out?
Time allotted to each party for the debate
Rajya Sabha passes The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013.
Lok Sabha passes The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018.
AAP to vote favour of no-confidence motion
Venkaiah Naidu pulls up Minister for using 'I beg' to lay papers
MP Rajesh Ranjan creates ruckus in House, Speaker pulls him up
Uddhav Thackeray directs Shiv Sena MPs to support BJP
Naveen Patnaik's BJD issues whip, directs MPs to be present tomorrow
Hopeful of saving reservation for SC/ST: Prakash Javadekar
Congress MPs stage walkout in LS to protest Rajnath Singh's statement on lynching incidents
Will stay away from Parliament during no-trust motion: TDP MP Diwakar Reddy
Condemn mob lynchings in all forms: Rajanth Singh
Ahead of no-trust vote, Speaker accepts resignation of Jay Panda
Rahul Gandhi to address Lok Sabha on trust vote: Report
TDP singled out as opposition parties show keenness for RS to function
Trust vote: What we know so far
BJP, TMC issue whip to their MPs
We are confident, not worried about numbers: Sonia Gandhi
Trust vote debate on Friday, Monday
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2.00 pm.
Oppn may have no-confidence, country has full confidence Modi's govt: Ananth Kumar
Speaker: Trust vote date, time to be declared later
Speaker Mahajan accepts trust vote demand
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
Govt ready for debate on any issue: PM Modi
Some of the other Bill listed for this session:
Finance-related Bills listed for this session
Session to last till August 10, 5 Bills listed for consideration
Trust vote earlier
TDP to move no-confidence motion today
Summary of the Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018. Read full at PRS India website
Minister for Women & Child Development Maneka Gandhi tables the Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018. A discussion will follow.
Members of the Congress and TMC today sparred in the Lok Sabha over holding of regular meetings of a coordination committee on district development in West Bengal.
Congress member from Murshidabad Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that there is "no democracy" in West Bengal as no meeting of District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee of Rural Development Ministry have taken place for the past six years.He claimed that though he heads the panel, his requests to hold the meeting has not be accepted. He said a district collector who once convened the meet was transferred the next day.
When members from the treasury benches started raising slogans against the TMC, members of the ruling party in West Bengal started hooting. (PTI)
Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow.
The Fugitive Economic Offenders Ordinance, 2018, passed in Rajya Sabha
Piyush Goyal said instances of people running away and evading legal legal process was increasing, which needed to be stopped as the current laws do not allow dealing with the "severity of the problem". (PTI)
Rajya Sabha votes on amendments to the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018.
Piyush Goyal: Enforcement Directorate will be the investigative agency under the Act.
Piyush Goyal: Rs 100 crore limit does not mean that that offences below that amount will go unpunished. Those offences will be covered under separate laws.
Acting FM Piyush Goyal clarifies Rajya Sabha MPs' queries on The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018.
Sanjay Singh, AAP, Uttar Pradesh: Freeze passports of defaulters so that they can't leave the country.
Ram Gopal Yadav, Samajwadi Party, Uttar Pradesh: How do they (economic offenders) get the loans?
Shambhuprasad Tundiya, BJP Gujarat: All present Rajya Sabha MPs appointed before 2016 have taken photos with Vijay Mallya.
Rajeev Gowda challenges Piyush Goyal and the government to bring back an economic offender to India before 2019.
Rajeev Gowda: Confiscating the assets without conviction is unconstituitional.
Rajeev Gowda, INC, Karnataka: Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill bill is curative and doesn't prevent the problem.
There is no shortage of laws in India, but they get away because the government does not have the will to stop the willful defaulters: Vivek K Tankha
Vivek K Tankha of INC, Madhya Pradesh, attacked the law and questioned if the BJP only wants publicity from this law? He also said that the law serves no public purpose. “India will become a land of laws but they will serve no purpose,” he said.
FM Piyush Goyal also explained the fair provisions provided to people who have absconded. "We have also ensured that unless a person comes back, he cannot try and stall confiscation of his property in the garb of civil cases.
"The Bill states that if the person returns and submits himself to the courts, the proceedings against him under this law may be terminated by the special court if they are satisfied with the person’s case," FM said.
The Bill provides all necessary constitutional safeguards (a hearing, enough time to file replies, serving notice to legal summons, appeals to high court) will be provided, so no one says that they were denied an opportunity to defend themselves, according to the FM.
FM Piyush Goyal further said, "There are provisions of special courts to declare a person a fugitive economic offender in an expeditious way. Once a person is declared as an offender, his property can be confiscated, managed and disposed of by Indian authorities.
Offenses involving funds over Rs 100 crore and above will be dealt with under this law to focus on large cases. For the rest, smaller cases, hopefully action will automatically become faster.
Piyush Goyal introduces Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill 2018 in the Rajya Sabha
Acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said, "Instances of people running away and evading legal process is increasing and it can be stopped. Current laws do not allow us to deal with the severity of these problems. Criminal law does not allow us to impound their property.
"This bill is an effective, expeditious and constitutional way to stop these offenders from running away. Legislative changes or a new law must be in place to confiscate assets of such absconders till they don’t present themselves in front of courts. We will also work out what has to be done with the confiscated assets.
Rajya Sabha proceedings resume. FM Piyush Goyal is speaking about the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill 2018.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm, Lok Sabha adjourned till 2.30 pm.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh said in the Rajya Sabha today, "Rohingyas living in Indian states should be identified, their biometrics must be taken. Governments are also asked to make sure they do not get documents to become Indian citizens. Later, the data will be shared with the External Affairs ministry, so the Rohingyas can be deported to Burma."
The Fugitive Economic Offender's Bill which was already passed by the Lok Sabha, is likely going to be discussed in Rajya Sabha today.
Lok Sabha adjourned for 10 minutes following ruckus.