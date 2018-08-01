Monsoon Session LIVE: Congress gives zero hour notice in Lok Sabha over NRC

Send IBC bill to standing committee: Opposition in Lok Sabha

The Opposition today attacked the government for trying to benefit a particular corporate by seeking to amend the insolvency and bankruptcy code, dubbing the bill on the issue as "tainted" and demanding that it be referred to a Standing Committee.

However, the government said the amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) is intended to provide relief to homebuyers and the MSME sector.

Moving the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill 2018, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said "we want to address concerns expressed by the MSME sector and homebuyers. We have learnt from two years of implementation of IBC, and through the amendments, we want to strengthen IBC bill." (PTI)