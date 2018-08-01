App
Aug 01, 2018 10:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Monsoon Session LIVE: Congress gives zero hour notice in Lok Sabha over NRC

This live blog will keep you updated about the ongoing monsoon session in the Parliament.

highlights

  • Aug 01, 10:46 AM (IST)
  • Aug 01, 09:57 AM (IST)

    Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has given a zero hour notice in Lok Sabha over NRC draft. (ANI)

  • Aug 01, 09:56 AM (IST)
  • Aug 01, 09:55 AM (IST)
  • Jul 31, 06:55 PM (IST)

    The Lok Sabha has passed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2018.

  • Jul 31, 06:51 PM (IST)

    Send IBC bill to standing committee: Opposition in Lok Sabha

    The Opposition today attacked the government for trying to benefit a particular corporate by seeking to amend the insolvency and bankruptcy code, dubbing the bill on the issue as "tainted" and demanding that it be referred to a Standing Committee.

    However, the government said the amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) is intended to provide relief to homebuyers and the MSME sector.

    Moving the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill 2018, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said "we want to address concerns expressed by the MSME sector and homebuyers. We have learnt from two years of implementation of IBC, and through the amendments, we want to strengthen IBC bill." (PTI)

  • Jul 31, 04:24 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha grants more time to joint panel on Citizenship Amendment Bill

    The Lok Sabha today extended the time for the Joint Parliamentary Committee to submit its report on the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

    The committee was been given time till the first day of the last week of the Winter Session to submit its report. Generally, the Winter Session of Parliament begins in November. (PTI)

  • Jul 31, 03:12 PM (IST)
  • Jul 31, 02:34 PM (IST)

    Companies with NPAs will not be disqualified from filing for a resolution plan, says Piyush Goyal.

  • Jul 31, 02:30 PM (IST)

    Concessions will be given to MSMEs, says Piyush Goyal on amendments to the IBC

  • Jul 31, 02:24 PM (IST)

    Acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal addresses the Lok Sabha on amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

  • Jul 31, 01:14 PM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day after Amit Shah's comments on NRC. 

  • Jul 31, 01:00 PM (IST)

    Amit Shah: Do you want to save Bangladeshi infiltrators?

  • Jul 31, 12:55 PM (IST)

    Ruckus in Rajya Sabha as MPs disrupt Amit Shah's speech

    The mayhem caused Rajya Sabha to be adjourned till 1.10 pm.

  • Jul 31, 12:54 PM (IST)

    Amit Shah: Assam Accord was signed by Rajiv Gandhi in 1985. According to that, NRC is meant to identify illegal citizens. 

  • Jul 31, 12:53 PM (IST)

    BJP President Amit Shah addressing Rajya Sabha on the NRC issue.

  • Jul 31, 12:48 PM (IST)

    Swapan Dasgupta: There is no question of deportations, but let there be a fair scrutiny of the problem in Assam. 

  • Jul 31, 12:36 PM (IST)

    Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa: Minorities should feel like they belong to the country. 

  • Jul 31, 12:30 PM (IST)

    Rajnath Singh to address RS at 1 pm on NRC issue

  • Jul 31, 12:23 PM (IST)

    YS Chowdary, TDP: NRC did not think about what to do with 40 lakh people. A parliamentary committee should be formed on the issue. 

  • Jul 31, 12:20 PM (IST)

    Prasanna Acharya, BJD, Odisha: It's a sensitive issue, let's not politicize it. This is an issue concerning the security of the entire nation. 

  • Jul 31, 12:10 PM (IST)

    Ram Gopal Yadav, Samajwadi Party: Don't delete the names of those who have proof of Indian citizenship.

  • Jul 31, 12:08 PM (IST)

    Ghulam Nabi Azad: Don't politicize the NRC issue.Genuine Indians should not be sent out of the country.

  • Jul 31, 12:07 PM (IST)

    Ghulam Nabi Azad suggests government should provide legal assistance to refugees.

  • Jul 31, 12:05 PM (IST)

    40 lakh is a huge number, and this includes only adults, says Ghulam Nabi Azad in the Rajya Sabha. 

  • Jul 31, 11:33 AM (IST)
  • Jul 31, 11:21 AM (IST)

    MoS Kiren Rijiju: J&K has the highest Rohingya population, followed by Telangana. India has always welcomed outsiders. But that doesn't mean we don't keep a check. India is not a signatory to the UN Convention on Refugees, yet we accept thousands of them. 

  • Jul 31, 11:20 AM (IST)
  • Jul 31, 11:19 AM (IST)

    Sugata Bose, AITC, West Bengal: Deeply saddened by Home Minister's reponse. Do we not have insaaniyat? 

  • Jul 31, 11:17 AM (IST)

    Rajnath Singh: Border Security Force and Assam Rifles are deployed to stop further infiltration of Rohingyas. Have issued advisory to states to monitor those who have already come and keep them at one place and not let them spread. States also have right to deport them.  (ANI)

