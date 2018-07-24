App
Jul 24, 2018 12:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Monsoon Session LIVE: Black money in Swiss banks down 80% under Modi govt, says Piyush Goyal

This live blog will keep you updated about the ongoing monsoon session in the Parliament.

highlights

  • Jul 24, 12:49 PM (IST)
  • Jul 24, 12:34 PM (IST)

    Piyush Goyal responds in Rajya Sabha over black money in Swiss banks

    Piyush Goyal responds in Rajya Sabha over black money, "Black money in Swiss Banks has gone down by 80 percent between 2014 and 2017. The figures published by Swiss National Bank are regularly mentioned in the Indian media without taking into account the way the figures are interpreted. This results in misleading headlines." 

    He added that data released by Swiss National Bank suggests that loans and deposits of individual Indians in the bank decreased by 34.5% in the last year compared to the previous year.

  • Jul 24, 12:27 PM (IST)
  • Jul 24, 12:26 PM (IST)

    Beneficiaries have been identified for Ayushman Bharat: JP Nadda

    Answering questions about Ayushman Bharat, or National Health Protection Scheme, Health Minister JP Nadda said, "We had state consultations in February, because states had their own health and insurance schemes. We consulted with them whether they wanted to subsume this or go on with their schemes. We have received their responses and IT platform is being developed. Data testing is going on and beneficiaries have been identified."

  • Jul 24, 12:05 PM (IST)

    Have provided better living conditions to people in slum areas: Housing Affairs Minister

    Responding to questions regarding living conditions in slum areas, union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, "Under the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana, our government has been able to construct household toilets in a large percentage of individual households in slum areas. There are provisions under the PMAY to ensure decent and green accommodation to people living in slum areas, with amenities like water tap connections and sewage treatment areas.

  • Jul 24, 11:59 AM (IST)

    DMK's Kanimozhi raises Tuticorin issue in upper house

    DMK's Kanimozhi said that normalcy has not returned to Tuticorin following the anti-sterlite protest in Tamil Nadu. She accused the police of harassing people, especially women and children, by conducting midnight searches.

  • Jul 24, 11:53 AM (IST)

    TMC leader Shanta Chettri brings up mob violence in name of cow protection in Rajya Sabha

    In Rajya Sabha's Zero Hour, TMC leader Shanta Chettri raised the issue of mob violence in the name of cow protection across the country. 

  • Jul 24, 11:44 AM (IST)

    Govt will provide MSP of more than 50% of production cost to farmers: Radha Mohan Singh

    Agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh said in Parliament today that the government is committed to providing the minimum support price of more than 50% of the production cost to the farmers. He added that the current proposition is in consonance with the Swaminathan formula and the suggestions made by the farmers' commission in 2007.

    Singh also said that his government included all expenses in the production cost while considering the support price. E-mandi, according to the minister, will help farmers get good prices for their produce in the market.

  • Jul 24, 11:24 AM (IST)

    Commenting on the minimum support price, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, MoS Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, said in the Lok Sabha, "Our government will ensure that all farmers get maximum benefit of the MSP hike. The onus is also partly on the state governments to make sure procurement is convenient for the farmers."

  • Jul 24, 11:12 AM (IST)

    Congress to move a privilege motion in LS against Defence Minister

    The Congress is likely to move a privilege motion in the Lok Sabha against Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “misleading the House” on the Rafale deal.

  • Jul 24, 11:10 AM (IST)
  • Jul 24, 11:05 AM (IST)

    MPs of All India Trinamool Congress and Telugu Desam Party are staging protests in the Parliament premises. TMC is protesting incidents of mob lynching, while TDP is demanding a special status for Andhra Pradesh.

  • Jul 24, 11:02 AM (IST)
  • Jul 24, 10:56 AM (IST)

    The lower house is expected to take up Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill 2018 and Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2016. 

  • Jul 24, 09:04 AM (IST)

    Discussion to resume on Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017

    The Rajya Sabha on Monday had started the debate on the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017. The bill seeks to bring in key changes in fines for traffic violations, new Road Safety Boards and changes in driving license.

    BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe opened saying that the bill must be pushed for, because road fatalities are increasing every year. Over 1,70,000 people lost their lives in road accidents in 2014, alone. 

    Sahasrabuddhe added, “The Bill has gone through due scrutiny, with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari himself explaining each statute to the select committee."

    Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MP Manish Gupta pegged the Bill as “overly centralised”.

    Gupta also said, “We have to move towards eliminating permits, but this Bill is adding more permits. The Bill seeks to provide a National Transportation Authority. This is unnecessary as States handle it now,” he added.

  • Jul 24, 09:00 AM (IST)

    The Rajya Sabha is expected to take up the long-pending Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017 for further consideration. Also on the agenda is the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018, which will be moved by interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal. 

  • Jul 24, 08:56 AM (IST)
  • Jul 23, 06:12 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourns. Will convene again on Tuesday July 24.  

  • Jul 23, 05:57 PM (IST)

    Insolvency amendment bill to benefit one industry: Opposition

    The amendments to the insolvency law which empowers home buyers to be recognised as financial creditors was introduced in the Lok Sabha today, even as opposition parties objected to certain changes in the Act alleging that these intended to "help one industry". (PTI)

    Read the full story here

  • Jul 23, 03:33 PM (IST)

    Ravi Shankar Prasad introduces Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill

    Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad introduces The Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill, 2018 in Rajya Sabha. The Bill, amending the Specific Relief Act, 1963, was passed by the Lok Sabha in March during the Budget session. 

  • Jul 23, 03:20 PM (IST)

    Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for Home Affairs, said, "Indian Government has sent strong advisories to all the state governments and lynching issue has been taken up very seriously. There will be no leniency in terms of action."

  • Jul 23, 02:24 PM (IST)

    Congress MP Shashi Tharoor commented on the Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill 2017, saying that credibility of cheques is important for organizations and people alike. "One-fifth of all criminal cases in India involve cheque bouncing. The proposed bill does not do enough to address this very serious problem."

  • Jul 23, 01:46 PM (IST)

    Congress to move privilege motion against Defence Minister

    Congress to move privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha on Rafale issue.

  • Jul 23, 12:59 PM (IST)

    Anand Sharma brings up Rafale deal in Rajya Sabha

    Congress' Anand Sharma claims that PM Narendra Modi was fully aware of the understanding between India and France for 126 aircraft. "Our PM arbitrarily, without any sanction from the Cabinet Committee of Security, changed the Rafale Deal, where the price was much higher per unit of aircraft. The PM must confirm or deny in the Parliament that after returning from France the Deal was changed without informing the Cabinet Committee of Security."
     

  • Jul 23, 12:54 PM (IST)

    Piyush Goyal moves the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

    Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal sought leave to present Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code amendment, which Speaker Sumitra Mahajan granted.

  • Jul 23, 12:51 PM (IST)

    Talking raising the Alwar lynching case, Congress MLA Anand Sharma said, "The central investigation agencies have a role to perform under the constitution. They are not instruments to be used by the govt of the day for political vendetta or for persecuting senior government officials. There cannot be any discrimination."

  • Jul 23, 12:35 PM (IST)

    AIADMK's Vijila Sathyananth criticises MSP hike

    AIADMK leader Vijila Sathyananth, during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, said the government's decision on the minimum support price for summer season crops falls short of the promise to give 50 percent profit on the cost of production.

  • Jul 23, 12:28 PM (IST)

    Piyush Goyal blames bad loans given before 2014 for Indian banking sector crisis

    Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said during the ongoing session in Parliament, that the banking sector was in bad shape when Modi government took over in 2014. The minister added that between 2008 and 2014, loans were given to irresponsible promoters, who were not credible enough. He also said that bad loans given in India's banking sector were during the UPA's rule.

