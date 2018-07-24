Monsoon Session LIVE: Andhra people deserve full sympathy of the entire nation, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

Discussion to resume on Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017

The Rajya Sabha on Monday had started the debate on the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017. The bill seeks to bring in key changes in fines for traffic violations, new Road Safety Boards and changes in driving license.

BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe opened saying that the bill must be pushed for, because road fatalities are increasing every year. Over 1,70,000 people lost their lives in road accidents in 2014, alone.

Sahasrabuddhe added, “The Bill has gone through due scrutiny, with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari himself explaining each statute to the select committee."

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MP Manish Gupta pegged the Bill as “overly centralised”.

Gupta also said, “We have to move towards eliminating permits, but this Bill is adding more permits. The Bill seeks to provide a National Transportation Authority. This is unnecessary as States handle it now,” he added.