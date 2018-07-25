Monsoon Session Highlights: Rajya Sabha passes The Fugitive Economic Offenders Ordinance, 2018

FM Piyush Goyal also explained the fair provisions provided to people who have absconded. "We have also ensured that unless a person comes back, he cannot try and stall confiscation of his property in the garb of civil cases.

"The Bill states that if the person returns and submits himself to the courts, the proceedings against him under this law may be terminated by the special court if they are satisfied with the person’s case," FM said.

The Bill provides all necessary constitutional safeguards (a hearing, enough time to file replies, serving notice to legal summons, appeals to high court) will be provided, so no one says that they were denied an opportunity to defend themselves, according to the FM.