Monsoon session Highlights: Parliament adjourned to mark Karunanidhi's demise

Consumer advocacy group urges Parliament to pass amendments to MV Act

Consumer advocacy group CUTS International has urged the Centre and opposition parties to resolve differences for giving passage to the Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill, 2017.

Expressing concern over the delay in the passage of the Bill, pending before the Rajya Sabha for consideration, CUTS International director George Cheriyan said 23 out of the 68 proposed amendments are related to road safety.

He said the passage of the Bill is crucial in the Monsoon Session of the House as the present legislative and institutional framework has failed to address the issue of road safety and prevent accidents.

The Bill, which aims to amend the 30-year-old Motor Vehicle Act, was introduced in the Lok Sabha in August 2016 and was passed by it on April 10 last year. It was immediately sent to Rajya Sabha for consideration. (PTI)

