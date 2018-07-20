Monsoon Session Highlights: No-confidence motion against Modi govt rejected in Lok Sabha

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi says How can I look into your eyes (Rahul Gandhi's) since you are ‘naamdaar’ and I am born into a lower caste and to a poor mother? Today in the House, I was told that I cannot even look straight in the eye. How can I? I am a humble, poor son of a poor mother. How can I dare to look straight into the eye of a ‘naamdaar’? I am ‘kaamdaar’. Talking about winking by Rahul Gandhi, Modi says: Today the whole nation saw how eyes are being used by those talking of looking straight into the eye.

I am proud to say, I am a ‘chowkidar’ and a ‘bhaagidaar’ but not a ‘saudagar’.

We are ‘bhaagidaar’ of development. They played with the emotions of the needy.

They can’t preach us on democracy, Congress has lost its gorund…

I come from a place where development work is over.