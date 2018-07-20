Monsoon Session Highlights: No-confidence motion against Modi govt rejected in Lok Sabha

Live now
Jul 20, 2018 11:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
NO-CONFIDENCE MOTION AGAINST NARENDRA MODI-LED NDA GOVERNMENT REJECTED
Rahul Gandhi sticks to Rafale statement
French govt responds to Rahul Gandhi's Rafala comment
Speaker Sumitra Mahajan extends debate till 7 pm.
BJP to move privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi over 'false allegations'
Rahul Gandhi hugs PM Modi in Lok Sabha
Lok Sabha proceedings have resumed.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 1.45 pm
War not been TDP and BJP, it is between morality and majority: TDP's Galla
No-confidence vote at 6.00 pm, debate to begin now
Lok Sabha proceedings begin
NEWS FLASH | Shiv Sena to abstain from voting: Reports
How major parties plan to vote, as of now.
Congress' Rahul Gandhi to speak at 11.30 am: Report
PM Modi to meet top BJP leaders before debate
TRS to walk out?
Time allotted to each party for the debate
Rajya Sabha passes The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013.
Lok Sabha passes The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018.
AAP to vote favour of no-confidence motion
Venkaiah Naidu pulls up Minister for using 'I beg' to lay papers
MP Rajesh Ranjan creates ruckus in House, Speaker pulls him up
Uddhav Thackeray directs Shiv Sena MPs to support BJP
Naveen Patnaik's BJD issues whip, directs MPs to be present tomorrow
Hopeful of saving reservation for SC/ST: Prakash Javadekar
Congress MPs stage walkout in LS to protest Rajnath Singh's statement on lynching incidents
Will stay away from Parliament during no-trust motion: TDP MP Diwakar Reddy
Condemn mob lynchings in all forms: Rajanth Singh
Ahead of no-trust vote, Speaker accepts resignation of Jay Panda
Rahul Gandhi to address Lok Sabha on trust vote: Report
TDP singled out as opposition parties show keenness for RS to function
Trust vote: What we know so far
BJP, TMC issue whip to their MPs
We are confident, not worried about numbers: Sonia Gandhi
Trust vote debate on Friday, Monday
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2.00 pm.
Oppn may have no-confidence, country has full confidence Modi's govt: Ananth Kumar
Speaker: Trust vote date, time to be declared later
Speaker Mahajan accepts trust vote demand
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
Govt ready for debate on any issue: PM Modi
Some of the other Bill listed for this session:
Finance-related Bills listed for this session
Session to last till August 10, 5 Bills listed for consideration
Trust vote earlier
TDP to move no-confidence motion today
NO CONFIDENCE MOTION AGAINST NARENDRA MODI-LED NDA GOVERNMENT REJECTED
No-confidence motion moved by the TDP against the Modi government rejected by voice vote as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan called for those in favour and those against the motion to say yes and no.
Here's the final tally of votes:
Ayes - 126
Noes - 325
Abstain - 0
Total - 451
TRS, BJD, SHIV SENA did not vote. Lok Sabha Adjourned till Monday
Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi says How can I look into your eyes (Rahul Gandhi's) since you are ‘naamdaar’ and I am born into a lower caste and to a poor mother? Today in the House, I was told that I cannot even look straight in the eye. How can I? I am a humble, poor son of a poor mother. How can I dare to look straight into the eye of a ‘naamdaar’? I am ‘kaamdaar’. Talking about winking by Rahul Gandhi, Modi says: Today the whole nation saw how eyes are being used by those talking of looking straight into the eye.
I am proud to say, I am a ‘chowkidar’ and a ‘bhaagidaar’ but not a ‘saudagar’.
We are ‘bhaagidaar’ of development. They played with the emotions of the needy.
They can’t preach us on democracy, Congress has lost its gorund…
I come from a place where development work is over.
PM Modi targets Sonia Gandhi
I read a statement- "who says we do not have the numbers."
See her arrogance.
I was reminded about 1999, she stood outside Rashtrapati Bhavan and said- we have 272 and more are joining us. She destabilised Atal Ji's Government and never formed one herself.
What did the Congress do to Charan Singh Ji, what did they do to Chandra Shekhar Ji, what did they do to Deve Gowda Ji, what did they do to IK Gujral Ji.
Two times the Congress was involved in buying votes with the power of notes. The entire nation saw what the eyes did today. It is clear in front of everyone.
Dear readers, thank you for staying with us for our live coverage of the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha today. Stay connected with Moneycontrol for the latest news updates from India and across the world. Good night.
Just In: No confidence motion rejected by voice vote
The Speaker and an official of the Parliament instructs the Parliamentarians on the procedure to register their votes for or against the no-confidence motion against the Modi government.
Voting on the no-confidence motion commences in the House. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan calls for those in favour of the motion and those against it.
‘New India is Smart and Sensitive’
India is seeing the record pace at which roads are being built, villages are being connected, i-ways are being built, railways development is happening.
Any instance of violence brings shame to the nation. I will once again urge the state governments to punish those who indulge in violence.
For the first time cabinet committee security has two women leaders. This government stands with Muslim women in their quest for justice. We are standing with the victims of triple talaq. Don’t try to deceive the nation.
PM Modi continues to list the achievement of his government while TDP MPs continue with the protests in the Well and continue to shout slogans of "we want justice".
PM Modi ends his speech by throwing a challenge to the opposition for 2024, says, “We will do everything for the people of the country. I once again ask them to bring another no-confidence motion in 2024.”
TDP MP, Kesineni Srinivas: Once again, great oratory skills. I felt like I was in a Bollywood movie. PM Modi is the best actor in the world and the prime minister's speech was a great one and half hour-long blockbuster movie.
Modi on NPA problem
Who stalled OROP (One rank, one pension), GST for several years? We discussed genuine issues with states for the GST rollout. If you were not arrogant at that time, GST could have been rolled out 5 years ago.
We increased MSP but you had sufficient time to do the same. When we came in 2014, people asked us to bring a white paper on economy. We were amazed at the state of the economy then. From 2008-2014, the bank loans increased to 52 lakh crore from 18 lakh crore in the 60 years since Independence.
I want to tell you about the NPA problem. Much before internet banking, Congress Party invented phone banking and this caused the NPA mess. A phone call would get loans for their cronies and the nation suffered.
Congress laid landmines of NPAs for Indian Banks.
PM Modi addresses concerns raised by MPs from Andhra and Telangana
Telugu hamari maa hai, Congress divided Andhra and Telangana behind closed doors. Our government understands the concerns of the people of Andhra.
Andhra Pradesh CM accepted the special package given by the Centre and welcomed the move.
But when TDP decided to break the alliance, I spoke to Chandrababu Naidu and informed him that if the Centre gives special status to Andhra, other states will get affected.
I had told Naidu that he is getting stuck with YSR. Now I'm seeing that the problem is domestic but the platform being used is the Parliament.
Atal Ji created 3 states- Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. It was done peacefully. These states are prospering. The Congress divided Andhra Pradesh and their conduct then was shameful.
NDA Government is committed towards the development of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Subverting democracy is second nature to Congress. They gave false assurance to Chaudhary Charan Singh and later withdrew support. Games are being played to destabilize a stable mandate.
Who doesn't know 'vote ke badle note'...Congress insulted HD Deve Gowda and Mulayam Singh.
You are ‘Naamdaar’, we are ‘Kaamdaar’ – PM Modi
PM Modi gives it back to Rahul Gandhi
What have we come to? Everything does not merit a childish conduct. Due to one careless allegation in the House on Rafale, both nations had to release statements.
My appeal to the Congress is please do not bring politics in national security. You called the surgical strike a Jumla Strike. You can abuse me as much as you want. Stop insulting the Jawans of India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at Rahul Gandhi for his surprising walk across the aisle and hug, saying that it showed that the Congress chief was in a hurry to unseat him.
India would have been in deep trouble had BJP not won in 2014. Congress would have somehow continued to run the government the way it was running it till then: PM Modi
Congress has no faith in the ECI, Judiciary, in the RBI, in the International Agencies. They have confidence in nothing.
India has confidence, the world has confidence...those who no confidence in themselves are doubting us. Congress has no confidence in itself. May Lord Shiva give you power to bring no confidence motion in 2024. I wish you luck.
Benami property law was not implemented for 20 years. Why? Who are you trying to save? We took over and expidited.
One of the leaders spoke about Doklam. The same leader, who believed the Chinese Ambassador over our forces. My appeal to the Congress is please do not bring politics in national security: PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi: We working towards doubling the income of farmers by 2022. Nearly, 15 crore soil health cards were provided by the government, but they don't trust us. We have increased the supply of urea for farmers. We have reduced the EMIs and increased the coverage of insurance as well.
But Congress doesn't believe us...
PM Narendra Modi highlights the achievements of his government:
- The fight against Black Money is going to continue. I know I have made many enemies due to this but it is fine
- The Indian economy is being strengthened and India is also strengthening the global economy
- The Mudra Yojana is fulfilling the dreams of so many youngsters
- India is making a mark in the start-up eco-system
- The decision of neem-coated urea has helped the farmers of India
- It is this Government that is bringing a programme like Ayushman Bharat that will give top quality healthcare to the poor
- Our Government has opened bank accounts for the poor. Earlier, the doors of the banks never opened for the poor
- 4.5 crore women are leading a smoke-free life due to Ujjwala Yojana
- Toilets have been constructed across India at a record pace
- Our government has the honour of working towards the electrification of 18,000 villages that were in the dark for 70 years. Most of these villages were situated in Eastern India and the Northeast
It is this Government that is bringing a programme like Ayushman Bharat that will give top quality healthcare to the poor: PM Modi
Earlier, the doors of the banks never opened for the poor. Women are leading a smoke-free life due to Ujjwala Yojana. Toilets have been constructed across India at a record pace: PM Modi tells MPs
Our government has the honour of working towards the electrification of 18,000 villages that were in the dark for 70 years. Most of these villages were situated in Eastern India and the Northeast. Our Government has opened bank accounts for the poor. - PM Modi
Rahul Gandhi's hug diplomacy fails to impress PM Modi as he attacks the Opposition:
"This was a trial to gain support to become PM. This is not a floor test of my government. This is a forced test by the opposition. Don't use no-confidence motions as an excuse. We have been working working with the mantra of "SABKA SAATH SABKA VIKAS" without worrying about vote-bank. We have the numbers and also the blessings of 125 crore people."
To remove one Modi, see who all they are trying to bring together. We are here because we have the blessings of 125 crore Indians. We are not here for selfish interests. We have served the nation with the Mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' - PM Narendra Modi
TDP MPs stage protest in the Well of the House.
MP Shivakumar and BJP Anurag Thakur locked in pushing and jostling.
PM not making any mention of their demands, only targetting Congress - TDP
Let me tell this member it is the people who elected us. That is how we have come here, says PM Modi taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi.