Monsoon session highlights: Lok Sabha passes National Sports University Bill

Aug 03, 2018 08:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
TMC planning to bring privilege motion in Lok Sabha
Lok Sabha passes Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill
Bring a law to control population, BJP member tells govt
Parliament could discuss bill to restore provisions of Dalit atrocity law
Venkaiah Naidu expresses disspointment at MPs' behaviour
Lok Sabha passes IBC (Second Amendment) Bill
Rajnath Singh to address RS at 1 pm on NRC issue
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
LS passes bill to award death to child rape convicts
Lok Sabha takes up bill to provide death penalty to child rape convicts
RS adjourned for the day after disruptions over NRC
Lok Sabha starts discussing NRC
The Fugitive Economic Offenders Ordinance, 2018, passed in Rajya Sabha
Piyush Goyal introduces Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill 2018 in the Rajya Sabha
Digvijaya Singh raises issue of Narmada contamination
TDP moves to file privilege motion against PM Modi and FM
Piyush Goyal adresses the Rajya Sabha
GVL Narasimha Rao slams TDP govt in Andhra Pradesh over development of investment zones
Rajya Sabha: TDP raises Andhra issue, mob lynching
Meenakshi Lekhi in Lok Sabha: Those talking about lynching incidents are hypocrites
Piyush Goyal responds in Rajya Sabha over black money in Swiss banks
Beneficiaries have been identified for Ayushman Bharat: JP Nadda
Have provided better living conditions to people in slum areas: Housing Affairs Minister
DMK's Kanimozhi raises Tuticorin issue in upper house
Congress to move a privilege motion in LS against Defence Minister
Discussion to resume on Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017
Ravi Shankar Prasad introduces Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill
Congress to move privilege motion against Defence Minister
Anand Sharma brings up Rafale deal in Rajya Sabha
Piyush Goyal moves the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code
AIADMK's Vijila Sathyananth criticises MSP hike
Piyush Goyal blames bad loans given before 2014 for Indian banking sector crisis
TDP MPs are staging protests in the Parliament premises since 10.30 am
NO-CONFIDENCE MOTION AGAINST NARENDRA MODI-LED NDA GOVERNMENT REJECTED
Rahul Gandhi sticks to Rafale statement
French govt responds to Rahul Gandhi's Rafala comment
Speaker Sumitra Mahajan extends debate till 7 pm.
BJP to move privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi over 'false allegations'
Rahul Gandhi hugs PM Modi in Lok Sabha
Lok Sabha proceedings have resumed.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 1.45 pm
War not been TDP and BJP, it is between morality and majority: TDP's Galla
No-confidence vote at 6.00 pm, debate to begin now
Lok Sabha proceedings begin
NEWS FLASH | Shiv Sena to abstain from voting: Reports
How major parties plan to vote, as of now.
Congress' Rahul Gandhi to speak at 11.30 am: Report
PM Modi to meet top BJP leaders before debate
TRS to walk out?
Time allotted to each party for the debate
Rajya Sabha passes The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013.
Lok Sabha passes The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018.
AAP to vote favour of no-confidence motion
Venkaiah Naidu pulls up Minister for using 'I beg' to lay papers
MP Rajesh Ranjan creates ruckus in House, Speaker pulls him up
Uddhav Thackeray directs Shiv Sena MPs to support BJP
Naveen Patnaik's BJD issues whip, directs MPs to be present tomorrow
Hopeful of saving reservation for SC/ST: Prakash Javadekar
Congress MPs stage walkout in LS to protest Rajnath Singh's statement on lynching incidents
Will stay away from Parliament during no-trust motion: TDP MP Diwakar Reddy
Condemn mob lynchings in all forms: Rajanth Singh
Ahead of no-trust vote, Speaker accepts resignation of Jay Panda
Rahul Gandhi to address Lok Sabha on trust vote: Report
TDP singled out as opposition parties show keenness for RS to function
Trust vote: What we know so far
BJP, TMC issue whip to their MPs
We are confident, not worried about numbers: Sonia Gandhi
Trust vote debate on Friday, Monday
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2.00 pm.
Oppn may have no-confidence, country has full confidence Modi's govt: Ananth Kumar
Speaker: Trust vote date, time to be declared later
Speaker Mahajan accepts trust vote demand
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
Govt ready for debate on any issue: PM Modi
Some of the other Bill listed for this session:
Finance-related Bills listed for this session
Session to last till August 10, 5 Bills listed for consideration
Trust vote earlier
TDP to move no-confidence motion today
'Completely dissatisfied' with Home Min's statement, TMC to chalk out plan for Monday
"Completely dissatisfied" with the statement of Home Minister Rajnath Singh accusing TMC leaders of creating an "unruly situation" at the Silchar airport, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is going to chalk out a plan of action over the weekend.
The party today staged protests in both Houses of Parliament over the detention of some of its leaders in Assam's Silchar yesterday, over which the Lok Sabha was adjourned briefly.
According to PTI, though TMC members had demanded a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh stated in the Lower House that since there were prohibitory orders in Assam, state officials had "requested" TMC leaders to return from the airport itself.
The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 11.00 am on Monday (August 6).
The Lok Sabha has passed the National Sports University Bill, 2018.
Lok Sabha discussing The National Sports University Bill, 2018.
TMC: Have you become scared of the strength of a united Opposition? Is that why you are detaining MPs?
Ghulam Nabi Azad, Leader of Opposition in the RS: Process of drafting NRC is flawed.
Derek O'Brien, TMC, West Bengal: This is not an Assam issue, it's a national issue.
Ripun Bora, Congress, Assam: Genuine people have been excluded (from NRC) due to technical reasons. I suggest simplification of the norms.
Rajnath Singh: People not on the list will get a chance to provide proof of their citizenship.
Rajnath Singh: No coercive action against people not in the NRC.
Rajnath Singh: The process has been fair and has not discriminated between people.
Rajnath Singh: The NRC has been drafted under the Suprme Court's supervision.The Supreme Court is monitoring the issue.
Rajnath Singh: This is only the draft NRC, not the final one. The draft NRC is based on the Assam Accord.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh addresses Rajya Sabha.
Raya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu: I have received a privilege notice from our member in West Bengal.
Uproar in Lok Sabha by Trinamool Congress MPs after TMC delegation was detained at Silchar airport yesterday. (ANI)
Rajya Sabha proceedings for the day commence.
TMC planning to bring privilege motion in Lok Sabha
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is planning to move a privilege motion in Lok Sabha against the detention of its members of parliament in Silchar in Assam.
The TMC delegation consisting six members of Parliament, one MLA and one minister from West Bengal government had left for Silchar to interact with people left out of the complete draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) published on Monday.
The TMC has launched a strong protest against the draft NRC inside and outside Parliament.
The members of the delegation has alleged that they were stopped at the Silchar airport and confined "unlawfully".
"As soon as we landed in Silchar hundreds of state policemen led by commissioner and deputy commissioner surrounded us and confined us illegally and unlawfully in a room. They have even manhandled many of us. This is super emergency here," TMC lawmaker Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar told reporters in New Delhi.
The matter was also raised inside Lok Sabha on Thursday by party leader Saugata Roy, who said Assam is not out of the country and how Assam government could stop members of Parliament from entering Assam. "I said I will raise the privilege motion against the Assam government," Roy said. (PTI)
Lok Sabha has been adjourned until 11.00 am tomorrow.
Lok Sabha passes Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill
The Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill has been passed by the Lok Sabha.
The bill grants constitutional status to the National Commission on Backward Classes (NCBC) and places it on par with National Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (NCSC and NCST). Rajya Sabha will now have to pass the Bill within 2 weeks.
After correction, the votes for the Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill, 2017 stand as follows:
AYES: 393
NOES: 0
Absent: 0
Total: 393
The motion is carried by a complete majority.
The Lok Sabha is currently discussing The Constitution (123rd amendment) Bill, 2017.
Bring a law to control population, BJP member tells govt
A BJP member in Lok Sabha today asked the government to bring a population control law to ensure a two-child norm for a family.
Making the demand during the Zero Hour, Uday Pratap Singh, representing Hoshangabad in Madhya Pradesh, said that countries like China have taken steps to check population growth.
Singh demanded that a law should be enacted to control population and ensure that a family can have only two children.
Highlighting population growth in the country, he said this led to various problems, including on the employment front. (PTI)
Ruckus continues in the Lok Sabha.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow. Venkaiah Naidu said the House should discuss MSPs for crops, but the Opposition wanted the Home Minister to address the House.