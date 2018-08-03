Monsoon session highlights: Lok Sabha passes National Sports University Bill

TMC planning to bring privilege motion in Lok Sabha



The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is planning to move a privilege motion in Lok Sabha against the detention of its members of parliament in Silchar in Assam.

The TMC delegation consisting six members of Parliament, one MLA and one minister from West Bengal government had left for Silchar to interact with people left out of the complete draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) published on Monday.

The TMC has launched a strong protest against the draft NRC inside and outside Parliament.

The members of the delegation has alleged that they were stopped at the Silchar airport and confined "unlawfully".

"As soon as we landed in Silchar hundreds of state policemen led by commissioner and deputy commissioner surrounded us and confined us illegally and unlawfully in a room. They have even manhandled many of us. This is super emergency here," TMC lawmaker Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar told reporters in New Delhi.

The matter was also raised inside Lok Sabha on Thursday by party leader Saugata Roy, who said Assam is not out of the country and how Assam government could stop members of Parliament from entering Assam. "I said I will raise the privilege motion against the Assam government," Roy said. (PTI)