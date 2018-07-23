Monsoon Session Highlights: Insolvency amendment bill to benefit one industry, says Opposition

Live now
Jul 23, 2018 06:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Ravi Shankar Prasad introduces Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill
Congress to move privilege motion against Defence Minister
Anand Sharma brings up Rafale deal in Rajya Sabha
Piyush Goyal moves the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code
AIADMK's Vijila Sathyananth criticises MSP hike
Piyush Goyal blames bad loans given before 2014 for Indian banking sector crisis
TDP MPs are staging protests in the Parliament premises since 10.30 am
NO-CONFIDENCE MOTION AGAINST NARENDRA MODI-LED NDA GOVERNMENT REJECTED
Rahul Gandhi sticks to Rafale statement
French govt responds to Rahul Gandhi's Rafala comment
Speaker Sumitra Mahajan extends debate till 7 pm.
BJP to move privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi over 'false allegations'
Rahul Gandhi hugs PM Modi in Lok Sabha
Lok Sabha proceedings have resumed.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 1.45 pm
War not been TDP and BJP, it is between morality and majority: TDP's Galla
No-confidence vote at 6.00 pm, debate to begin now
Lok Sabha proceedings begin
NEWS FLASH | Shiv Sena to abstain from voting: Reports
How major parties plan to vote, as of now.
Congress' Rahul Gandhi to speak at 11.30 am: Report
PM Modi to meet top BJP leaders before debate
TRS to walk out?
Time allotted to each party for the debate
Rajya Sabha passes The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013.
Lok Sabha passes The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018.
AAP to vote favour of no-confidence motion
Venkaiah Naidu pulls up Minister for using 'I beg' to lay papers
MP Rajesh Ranjan creates ruckus in House, Speaker pulls him up
Uddhav Thackeray directs Shiv Sena MPs to support BJP
Naveen Patnaik's BJD issues whip, directs MPs to be present tomorrow
Hopeful of saving reservation for SC/ST: Prakash Javadekar
Congress MPs stage walkout in LS to protest Rajnath Singh's statement on lynching incidents
Will stay away from Parliament during no-trust motion: TDP MP Diwakar Reddy
Condemn mob lynchings in all forms: Rajanth Singh
Ahead of no-trust vote, Speaker accepts resignation of Jay Panda
Rahul Gandhi to address Lok Sabha on trust vote: Report
TDP singled out as opposition parties show keenness for RS to function
Trust vote: What we know so far
BJP, TMC issue whip to their MPs
We are confident, not worried about numbers: Sonia Gandhi
Trust vote debate on Friday, Monday
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2.00 pm.
Oppn may have no-confidence, country has full confidence Modi's govt: Ananth Kumar
Speaker: Trust vote date, time to be declared later
Speaker Mahajan accepts trust vote demand
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
Govt ready for debate on any issue: PM Modi
Some of the other Bill listed for this session:
Finance-related Bills listed for this session
Session to last till August 10, 5 Bills listed for consideration
Trust vote earlier
TDP to move no-confidence motion today
Lok Sabha adjourns. Will convene again on Tuesday July 24.
Insolvency amendment bill to benefit one industry: Opposition
The amendments to the insolvency law which empowers home buyers to be recognised as financial creditors was introduced in the Lok Sabha today, even as opposition parties objected to certain changes in the Act alleging that these intended to "help one industry". (PTI)
Read the full story here.
Ravi Shankar Prasad introduces Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill
Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad introduces The Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill, 2018 in Rajya Sabha. The Bill, amending the Specific Relief Act, 1963, was passed by the Lok Sabha in March during the Budget session.
Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for Home Affairs, said, "Indian Government has sent strong advisories to all the state governments and lynching issue has been taken up very seriously. There will be no leniency in terms of action."
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor commented on the Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill 2017, saying that credibility of cheques is important for organizations and people alike. "One-fifth of all criminal cases in India involve cheque bouncing. The proposed bill does not do enough to address this very serious problem."
Congress to move privilege motion against Defence Minister
Congress to move privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha on Rafale issue.
Anand Sharma brings up Rafale deal in Rajya Sabha
Congress' Anand Sharma claims that PM Narendra Modi was fully aware of the understanding between India and France for 126 aircraft. "Our PM arbitrarily, without any sanction from the Cabinet Committee of Security, changed the Rafale Deal, where the price was much higher per unit of aircraft. The PM must confirm or deny in the Parliament that after returning from France the Deal was changed without informing the Cabinet Committee of Security."
Piyush Goyal moves the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code
Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal sought leave to present Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code amendment, which Speaker Sumitra Mahajan granted.
Talking raising the Alwar lynching case, Congress MLA Anand Sharma said, "The central investigation agencies have a role to perform under the constitution. They are not instruments to be used by the govt of the day for political vendetta or for persecuting senior government officials. There cannot be any discrimination."
AIADMK's Vijila Sathyananth criticises MSP hike
AIADMK leader Vijila Sathyananth, during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, said the government's decision on the minimum support price for summer season crops falls short of the promise to give 50 percent profit on the cost of production.
Piyush Goyal blames bad loans given before 2014 for Indian banking sector crisis
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said during the ongoing session in Parliament, that the banking sector was in bad shape when Modi government took over in 2014. The minister added that between 2008 and 2014, loans were given to irresponsible promoters, who were not credible enough. He also said that bad loans given in India's banking sector were during the UPA's rule.
Bharatiya Janata Party MLA T Raja Singh said, "The Parliament should pass a bill for the protection of cows and cow should also be declared as 'Gau Raj Mata', then only related incidents will stop."
Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore introduced The National Sports University Bill, 2018 in the House to establish and incorporate a National Sports University in the State of Manipur, a specialised University first of its kind, to promote sports education in the areas of sports sciences, sports technology, sports management and sports coaching.
The National Sports University Bill, 2017 and The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment)Bill, 2015 have been withdrawn from the Lok Sabha.
TDP MPs are staging protests in the Parliament premises since 10.30 am
TDP MPs are staging protests in the Parliament premises since 10.30 am today. TDP MP Jayadev Galla said, "We had been moving the no-confidence motion for entire second half of budget session, finally the discussion took place. PM Narendra Modi didn't bother to answer any of our questions, we heard the same statements, so nothing has changed for us. We do not have any option but to protest. (News18)
Parliament is scheduled to discuss the Anti-Trafficking Bill in its session today. The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill was introduced in the monsoon session of the Lok Sabha on July 18, 2018, by Maneka Gandhi, the Minister for Women and Child Development.
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs are staging a dharna near Mahatma Gandhi statue in the parliament premises since 10.30 am today over special category status to Andhra Pradesh and implementation of AP re-organizing Act.
Commenting on the new UGC responsibilities, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "We are not converting UGC into a bureaucratic body. It will be autonomous. We will only change the name. The UGC has to concentrate on quality of education and maintenance of standards."
Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javadekar is addressing the house on the question regarding the Higher Education Commission of India.
The Lok Sabha proceedings have begun.
No-confidence motion against Narendra Modi government was rejected on Friday
No-confidence motion moved by the TDP against the Modi government was rejected by voice vote as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan called for those in favour and those against the motion to say yes and no.
Here's the final tally of votes:
Ayes - 126
Noes - 325
Abstain - 0
Total - 451
TRS, BJD, SHIV SENA did not vote.
