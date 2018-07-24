Monsoon Session Highlights: Andhra people deserve full sympathy of the entire nation, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

Govt will provide MSP of more than 50% of production cost to farmers: Radha Mohan Singh

Agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh said in Parliament today that the government is committed to providing the minimum support price of more than 50% of the production cost to the farmers. He added that the current proposition is in consonance with the Swaminathan formula and the suggestions made by the farmers' commission in 2007.

Singh also said that his government included all expenses in the production cost while considering the support price. E-mandi, according to the minister, will help farmers get good prices for their produce in the market.