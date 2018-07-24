Monsoon Session Highlights: Andhra people deserve full sympathy of the entire nation, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

Live now
Jul 24, 2018 06:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Piyush Goyal adresses the Rajya Sabha
GVL Narasimha Rao slams TDP govt in Andhra Pradesh over development of investment zones
Rajya Sabha: TDP raises Andhra issue, mob lynching
Meenakshi Lekhi in Lok Sabha: Those talking about lynching incidents are hypocrites
Piyush Goyal responds in Rajya Sabha over black money in Swiss banks
Beneficiaries have been identified for Ayushman Bharat: JP Nadda
Have provided better living conditions to people in slum areas: Housing Affairs Minister
DMK's Kanimozhi raises Tuticorin issue in upper house
Congress to move a privilege motion in LS against Defence Minister
Discussion to resume on Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017
Ravi Shankar Prasad introduces Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill
Congress to move privilege motion against Defence Minister
Anand Sharma brings up Rafale deal in Rajya Sabha
Piyush Goyal moves the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code
AIADMK's Vijila Sathyananth criticises MSP hike
Piyush Goyal blames bad loans given before 2014 for Indian banking sector crisis
TDP MPs are staging protests in the Parliament premises since 10.30 am
NO-CONFIDENCE MOTION AGAINST NARENDRA MODI-LED NDA GOVERNMENT REJECTED
Rahul Gandhi sticks to Rafale statement
French govt responds to Rahul Gandhi's Rafala comment
Speaker Sumitra Mahajan extends debate till 7 pm.
BJP to move privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi over 'false allegations'
Rahul Gandhi hugs PM Modi in Lok Sabha
Lok Sabha proceedings have resumed.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 1.45 pm
War not been TDP and BJP, it is between morality and majority: TDP's Galla
No-confidence vote at 6.00 pm, debate to begin now
Lok Sabha proceedings begin
NEWS FLASH | Shiv Sena to abstain from voting: Reports
How major parties plan to vote, as of now.
Congress' Rahul Gandhi to speak at 11.30 am: Report
PM Modi to meet top BJP leaders before debate
TRS to walk out?
Time allotted to each party for the debate
Rajya Sabha passes The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013.
Lok Sabha passes The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018.
AAP to vote favour of no-confidence motion
Venkaiah Naidu pulls up Minister for using 'I beg' to lay papers
MP Rajesh Ranjan creates ruckus in House, Speaker pulls him up
Uddhav Thackeray directs Shiv Sena MPs to support BJP
Naveen Patnaik's BJD issues whip, directs MPs to be present tomorrow
Hopeful of saving reservation for SC/ST: Prakash Javadekar
Congress MPs stage walkout in LS to protest Rajnath Singh's statement on lynching incidents
Will stay away from Parliament during no-trust motion: TDP MP Diwakar Reddy
Condemn mob lynchings in all forms: Rajanth Singh
Ahead of no-trust vote, Speaker accepts resignation of Jay Panda
Rahul Gandhi to address Lok Sabha on trust vote: Report
TDP singled out as opposition parties show keenness for RS to function
Trust vote: What we know so far
BJP, TMC issue whip to their MPs
We are confident, not worried about numbers: Sonia Gandhi
Trust vote debate on Friday, Monday
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2.00 pm.
Oppn may have no-confidence, country has full confidence Modi's govt: Ananth Kumar
Speaker: Trust vote date, time to be declared later
Speaker Mahajan accepts trust vote demand
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
Govt ready for debate on any issue: PM Modi
Some of the other Bill listed for this session:
Finance-related Bills listed for this session
Session to last till August 10, 5 Bills listed for consideration
Trust vote earlier
TDP to move no-confidence motion today
Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow.
Ghulam Nabi Azad asks Rajnath Singh if the government is going to give special status category for Andhra Pradesh.
Rajnath Singh said the special assistance package is providing more than what the special status category would.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh addressing the Rajya Sabha.
Piyush Goyal: Don't go by the letter, go by the spirit of the agreement.
Piyush Goyal: If we were to give special status to Andhra Pradesh, we would have to reassess the revenue deficit being given to the successor state for the past four years.
Piyush Goyal adresses the Rajya Sabha
Acting Finance Minister now addressing the Rajya Sabha on Andhra Pradesh special status.
Goyal has been interrupted several times as he tries addressing the Upper House.
V Vijayasai Reddy: Nowhere does the 14th Finance Commission deny a special status category to Andhra Pradesh.
YSCRP raises Andra Pradesh special status issue in Rajya Sabha
YSR Congress Party's V Vijayasai Reddy: BJP is accused no.1 in the special category status issue, TDP is no.2
GVL Narasimha Rao slams TDP govt in Andhra Pradesh over development of investment zones
Rajya Sabha held a short discussion on Andhra Pradesh Re-organisation Act. BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao said, "Two districts in Andhra Pradesh have got national investment and manufacturing zone. The state government has not moved an inch on this since 2015. I have a letter dated 3 July. Is the state government simply not acting? When you have two investment manufacturing zones, which can transform the area, why are they not being worked upon? Is this not special focus for Andhra Pradesh?"
Lok Sabha has taken up the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2018 for consideration and passage
Ghulam Nabi Azad is addressing the Rajya Sabha on Andhra issue. He said that he is lucky to have been associated with Andhra Pradesh politically. He added that knowing the history of the Andhra people, they deserve full sympathy from the entire nation.
Rajya Sabha: TDP raises Andhra issue, mob lynching
TDP MP YS Chowdhary raised the issue of Andhra Pradehs's special status, saying that people of Andhra Pradesh are paying the price of trusting the central government. He enumerated 9 points alleging how the central government betrayed Andhra Pradesh by not giving it the special status as promised.
Meenakshi Lekhi in Lok Sabha: Those talking about lynching incidents are hypocrites
MP Meenakshi Lekhi said in Lok Sabha that those talking about the lynching incidents are hypocrites and pick n' choose such incidents for protest. She said that those protesting forget the anti-sikh riots of 1984 and the alleged lynching of karsevaks in 2002. She also said that why there was no uproar on the killing of a Dalit boy in Rajasthan for marrying a Muslim girl.
Piyush Goyal responds in Rajya Sabha over black money in Swiss banks
Piyush Goyal responds in Rajya Sabha over black money, "Black money in Swiss Banks has gone down by 80 percent between 2014 and 2017. The figures published by Swiss National Bank are regularly mentioned in the Indian media without taking into account the way the figures are interpreted. This results in misleading headlines."
He added that data released by Swiss National Bank suggests that loans and deposits of individual Indians in the bank decreased by 34.5% in the last year compared to the previous year.
Beneficiaries have been identified for Ayushman Bharat: JP Nadda
Answering questions about Ayushman Bharat, or National Health Protection Scheme, Health Minister JP Nadda said, "We had state consultations in February, because states had their own health and insurance schemes. We consulted with them whether they wanted to subsume this or go on with their schemes. We have received their responses and IT platform is being developed. Data testing is going on and beneficiaries have been identified."
Have provided better living conditions to people in slum areas: Housing Affairs Minister
Responding to questions regarding living conditions in slum areas, union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, "Under the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana, our government has been able to construct household toilets in a large percentage of individual households in slum areas. There are provisions under the PMAY to ensure decent and green accommodation to people living in slum areas, with amenities like water tap connections and sewage treatment areas.
DMK's Kanimozhi raises Tuticorin issue in upper house
DMK's Kanimozhi said that normalcy has not returned to Tuticorin following the anti-sterlite protest in Tamil Nadu. She accused the police of harassing people, especially women and children, by conducting midnight searches.
TMC leader Shanta Chettri brings up mob violence in name of cow protection in Rajya Sabha
In Rajya Sabha's Zero Hour, TMC leader Shanta Chettri raised the issue of mob violence in the name of cow protection across the country.
Govt will provide MSP of more than 50% of production cost to farmers: Radha Mohan Singh
Agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh said in Parliament today that the government is committed to providing the minimum support price of more than 50% of the production cost to the farmers. He added that the current proposition is in consonance with the Swaminathan formula and the suggestions made by the farmers' commission in 2007.
Singh also said that his government included all expenses in the production cost while considering the support price. E-mandi, according to the minister, will help farmers get good prices for their produce in the market.
Commenting on the minimum support price, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, MoS Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, said in the Lok Sabha, "Our government will ensure that all farmers get maximum benefit of the MSP hike. The onus is also partly on the state governments to make sure procurement is convenient for the farmers."
Congress to move a privilege motion in LS against Defence Minister
The Congress is likely to move a privilege motion in the Lok Sabha against Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “misleading the House” on the Rafale deal.
MPs of All India Trinamool Congress and Telugu Desam Party are staging protests in the Parliament premises. TMC is protesting incidents of mob lynching, while TDP is demanding a special status for Andhra Pradesh.
The lower house is expected to take up Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill 2018 and Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2016.