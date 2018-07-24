App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jul 24, 2018 06:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Monsoon Session Highlights: Andhra people deserve full sympathy of the entire nation, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

This live blog will keep you updated about the ongoing monsoon session in the Parliament.

highlights

  • Jul 24, 06:20 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow. 

  • Jul 24, 06:20 PM (IST)
  • Jul 24, 05:59 PM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow. 

  • Jul 24, 05:55 PM (IST)

    Ghulam Nabi Azad asks Rajnath Singh if the government is going to give special status category for Andhra Pradesh.
     

    Rajnath Singh said the special assistance package is providing more than what the special status category would. 

  • Jul 24, 05:43 PM (IST)

    Home Minister Rajnath Singh addressing the Rajya Sabha.

  • Jul 24, 05:20 PM (IST)

    Piyush Goyal: Don't go by the letter, go by the spirit of the agreement. 

  • Jul 24, 05:11 PM (IST)

    Piyush Goyal: If we were to give special status to Andhra Pradesh, we would have to reassess the revenue deficit being given to the successor state for the past four years. 

  • Jul 24, 05:05 PM (IST)

    Piyush Goyal adresses the Rajya Sabha

    Acting Finance Minister now addressing the Rajya Sabha on Andhra Pradesh special status.

    Goyal has been interrupted several times as he tries addressing the Upper House.

  • Jul 24, 04:33 PM (IST)

    V Vijayasai Reddy: Nowhere does the 14th Finance Commission deny a special status category to Andhra Pradesh.

  • Jul 24, 04:29 PM (IST)

    YSCRP raises Andra Pradesh special status issue in Rajya Sabha

    YSR Congress Party's V Vijayasai Reddy: BJP is accused no.1 in the special category status issue, TDP is no.2 

  • Jul 24, 04:00 PM (IST)

    GVL Narasimha Rao slams TDP govt in Andhra Pradesh over development of investment zones

    Rajya Sabha held a short discussion on Andhra Pradesh Re-organisation Act. BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao said, "Two districts in Andhra Pradesh have got national investment and manufacturing zone. The state government has not moved an inch on this since 2015. I have a letter dated 3 July. Is the state government simply not acting? When you have two investment manufacturing zones, which can transform the area, why are they not being worked upon? Is this not special focus for Andhra Pradesh?"

  • Jul 24, 02:55 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha has taken up the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2018 for consideration and passage

  • Jul 24, 02:40 PM (IST)

    Ghulam Nabi Azad is addressing the Rajya Sabha on Andhra issue. He said that he is lucky to have been associated with Andhra Pradesh politically. He added that knowing the history of the Andhra people, they deserve full sympathy from the entire nation.

  • Jul 24, 02:22 PM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha: TDP raises Andhra issue, mob lynching

    TDP MP YS Chowdhary raised the issue of Andhra Pradehs's special status, saying that people of Andhra Pradesh are paying the price of trusting the central government. He enumerated 9 points alleging how the central government betrayed Andhra Pradesh by not giving it the special status as promised.

  • Jul 24, 01:51 PM (IST)

    Meenakshi Lekhi in Lok Sabha: Those talking about lynching incidents are hypocrites

    MP Meenakshi Lekhi said in Lok Sabha that those talking about the lynching incidents are hypocrites and pick n' choose such incidents for protest. She said that those protesting forget the anti-sikh riots of 1984 and the alleged lynching of karsevaks in 2002.  She also said that why there was no uproar on the killing of a Dalit boy in Rajasthan for marrying a Muslim girl.

  • Jul 24, 12:49 PM (IST)
  • Jul 24, 12:34 PM (IST)

    Piyush Goyal responds in Rajya Sabha over black money in Swiss banks

    Piyush Goyal responds in Rajya Sabha over black money, "Black money in Swiss Banks has gone down by 80 percent between 2014 and 2017. The figures published by Swiss National Bank are regularly mentioned in the Indian media without taking into account the way the figures are interpreted. This results in misleading headlines." 

    He added that data released by Swiss National Bank suggests that loans and deposits of individual Indians in the bank decreased by 34.5% in the last year compared to the previous year.

  • Jul 24, 12:27 PM (IST)
  • Jul 24, 12:26 PM (IST)

    Beneficiaries have been identified for Ayushman Bharat: JP Nadda

    Answering questions about Ayushman Bharat, or National Health Protection Scheme, Health Minister JP Nadda said, "We had state consultations in February, because states had their own health and insurance schemes. We consulted with them whether they wanted to subsume this or go on with their schemes. We have received their responses and IT platform is being developed. Data testing is going on and beneficiaries have been identified."

  • Jul 24, 12:05 PM (IST)

    Have provided better living conditions to people in slum areas: Housing Affairs Minister

    Responding to questions regarding living conditions in slum areas, union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, "Under the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana, our government has been able to construct household toilets in a large percentage of individual households in slum areas. There are provisions under the PMAY to ensure decent and green accommodation to people living in slum areas, with amenities like water tap connections and sewage treatment areas.

  • Jul 24, 11:59 AM (IST)

    DMK's Kanimozhi raises Tuticorin issue in upper house

    DMK's Kanimozhi said that normalcy has not returned to Tuticorin following the anti-sterlite protest in Tamil Nadu. She accused the police of harassing people, especially women and children, by conducting midnight searches.

  • Jul 24, 11:59 AM (IST)

    DMK's Kanimozhi raises Tuticorin issue in upper house

    DMK's Kanimozhi said that normalcy has not returned to Tuticorin following the anti-sterlite protest in Tamil Nadu. She accused the police of harassing people, especially women and children, by conducting midnight searches.

  • Jul 24, 11:53 AM (IST)

    TMC leader Shanta Chettri brings up mob violence in name of cow protection in Rajya Sabha

    In Rajya Sabha's Zero Hour, TMC leader Shanta Chettri raised the issue of mob violence in the name of cow protection across the country. 

  • Jul 24, 11:44 AM (IST)

    Govt will provide MSP of more than 50% of production cost to farmers: Radha Mohan Singh

    Agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh said in Parliament today that the government is committed to providing the minimum support price of more than 50% of the production cost to the farmers. He added that the current proposition is in consonance with the Swaminathan formula and the suggestions made by the farmers' commission in 2007.

    Singh also said that his government included all expenses in the production cost while considering the support price. E-mandi, according to the minister, will help farmers get good prices for their produce in the market.

  • Jul 24, 11:24 AM (IST)

    Commenting on the minimum support price, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, MoS Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, said in the Lok Sabha, "Our government will ensure that all farmers get maximum benefit of the MSP hike. The onus is also partly on the state governments to make sure procurement is convenient for the farmers."

  • Jul 24, 11:12 AM (IST)

    Congress to move a privilege motion in LS against Defence Minister

    The Congress is likely to move a privilege motion in the Lok Sabha against Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “misleading the House” on the Rafale deal.

  • Jul 24, 11:10 AM (IST)
  • Jul 24, 11:05 AM (IST)

    MPs of All India Trinamool Congress and Telugu Desam Party are staging protests in the Parliament premises. TMC is protesting incidents of mob lynching, while TDP is demanding a special status for Andhra Pradesh.

  • Jul 24, 11:02 AM (IST)
  • Jul 24, 10:56 AM (IST)

    The lower house is expected to take up Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill 2018 and Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2016. 

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.