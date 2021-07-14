Monsoon Session: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury likely to continue as leader of Congress in Lok Sabha

The Congress has decided to continue Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as the party's leader in Lok Sabha in the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Parliament, news agency ANI reported quoting sources on July 14.



There is no change in the post of Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha party at present. In this session, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will remain the Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha: Congress Sources

Even though the grand-old party fell short of the required number to get the Leader of the Opposition post, Chowdhury, a member ofparliament from Berhampore, in West Bengal, has been serving as the leader of the party in the House.

The Congress had won 52 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Monsoon Session, to be held between July 19 and August 13, will have a total of 19 sittings with both houses. The two Houses-Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha - will meet daily from 11 am to 6 pm with a one-hour lunch break.

Negative RT-PCR tests will be mandatory for members who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19 yet.

Congress is expected to corner the government on several issues such as inflation, COVID-19 management, slow vaccination pace, farmers’ protest, the revival of the economy, jobs losses among others.

The Centre has listed 23 bills to be tabled in the Lok Sabha during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.