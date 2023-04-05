 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Monopolies in various sectors pushing prices higher: Jairam Ramesh

PTI
Apr 05, 2023 / 12:18 PM IST

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed that profit margins across all sectors have doubled from 18 percent in 2015 to 36 percent in 2021 due to growing market concentrations created by the Modi dispensation.

The Congress on Wednesday said growing concentration of economic power is having a negative effect on people's lives as monopolies in various sectors are pushing prices higher.

He said a research paper by top economist, Dr Viral Acharya has substantiated this concern about higher profit margins due to monopolies in several sectors.

Evidence by the ex-RBI Deputy Governor Acharya shows that Modi government's alleged "monopolistic" friends are a big cause of price rise in India, the Congress leader said.