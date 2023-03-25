 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsPolitics

Money-laundering case: Court adjourns hearing on Manish Sisodia's bail plea till April 5

PTI
Mar 25, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST

On March 9, the ED arrested former Delhi deputy chief minister Sisodia at the Tihar jail, where he was lodged in connection with a separate case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia

A Delhi court on Saturday adjourned till April 5 the hearing on the bail plea of AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case arising out of the excise policy matter.

Special Judge MK Nagpal adjourned the hearing after Sisodia's counsel sought time to respond to the ED's reply filed on his client's bail plea.

Sisodia's counsel told the court that he needed some time to make detailed arguments in the matter.

On March 9, the ED arrested former Delhi deputy chief minister Sisodia at the Tihar jail, where he was lodged in connection with a separate case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).