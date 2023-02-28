 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moldova, former Soviet republic, is caught between the West and Russia

Moneycontrol News
Feb 28, 2023 / 02:58 PM IST

Last week Moscow said it would view any action that threatened Russian peacekeepers in Transdniestria as an attack on Russia itself. Here are key facts that define Moldova's position in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Earlier in February, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov termed Moldova the West’s new “anti-Russian project,” claiming it was trying to turn the former Soviet republic against it, just as it had done with Ukraine.

The Kremlin also said it is worried about the state of affairs in the Transdniestria region, which broke away from Moldova, and alleged that Ukraine and other European countries were stirring up the situation there.
Here are key facts about Moldova, which has been the most affected by its proximity to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Moldova's location
Moldova shares a 1,222 km border with Ukraine in the north, east and south, while Romania lies to its west. A large part of the republic is situated between the Prut and Dniester rivers.

Transdniestria, the region that has Moscow worried, proclaimed independence from Moldova in 1990. Transdniestria was formerly an autonomous area within Ukraine before 1940.