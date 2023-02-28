Moldova, former Soviet republic, is caught between the West and Russia

Earlier in February, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov termed Moldova the West’s new “anti-Russian project,” claiming it was trying to turn the former Soviet republic against it, just as it had done with Ukraine.

The Kremlin also said it is worried about the state of affairs in the Transdniestria region, which broke away from Moldova, and alleged that Ukraine and other European countries were stirring up the situation there.

Last week, Moscow said it would view any actions that threatened Russian peacekeepers in Transdniestria as an attack on Russia itself.

Here are key facts about Moldova, which has been the most affected by its proximity to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Moldova's location

Moldova shares a 1,222 km border with Ukraine in the north, east and south, while Romania lies to its west. A large part of the republic is situated between the Prut and Dniester rivers.

Transdniestria, the region that has Moscow worried, proclaimed independence from Moldova in 1990. Transdniestria was formerly an autonomous area within Ukraine before 1940.

Transdniestria, the region that has Moscow worried, proclaimed independence from Moldova in 1990. Transdniestria was formerly an autonomous area within Ukraine before 1940.

Relations between Moldova and Transdniestria have been tense. Transdniestria is the source of much of Moldova's electricity, which has been cut off at times. The territory on the eastern bank of the Dniester River is inhabited largely by Russian and Ukrainian speakers. It has housed Russian troops for decades and was the site of a Russian military outpost during the last years of the Cold War. According to Britannica, Russian troops are still present in the security zone.

Trinamool Congress' Twitter account 'compromised', says Derek O'Brien

Moldova's pro-European President, Maia Sandu, has accused Moscow of plotting a coup, Reuters reported. Russia has denied the allegation.

Moldova's pro-European President, Maia Sandu, has accused Moscow of plotting a coup, Reuters reported. Russia has denied the allegation.

In the Transdniestria region, self-styled president Vadim Krasnoselsky urged the people to remain calm and said they would be informed immediately should any threat of danger arise, according to RIA Novosti news agency.

Moldova was formerly known as Bessarabia. It was a province of the Russian Empire until after World War I, when it became a part of Greater Romania and reverted to Russian control in 1940-41. After World War II, it was joined to a strip of formerly Ukrainian territory to form the Moldavian Soviet Socialist Republic. Upon the collapse of the Soviet Union in August 1991, Moldova declared independence and became a member of the United Nations in 1992. Moldova has struggled to establish a stable government and agree on a constitution. The country has had a rocky journey going from a controlled economy to a free market economy. Moldova's parliament approved a new government in February 2023 after the previous administration led by Natalia Gavrilita resigned. The new government led by Prime Minister Dorin Recean has vowed to pursue a pro-European path and has called for demilitarisation of the Transdniestria region. What Russia and Ukraine are saying

The Kremlin said on February 27 that Russia's relations with Moldova were very tense and it accused Moldovan leaders of pursuing an anti-Russian agenda. This came a week after Moldova claimed it had foiled a Russian coup attempt. “Naturally, the situation in Transdniestria is the subject of our closest attention and a reason for our concern,” said Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has dismissed Moscow's assertion that Ukraine wants to take over the region. Moldova, too, has said there was no truth to Russia’s allegations.

