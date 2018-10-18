App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2018 11:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

Mohan Bhagwat demands law for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya

In his annual Vijayadashmi address, the last before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he said the temple construction was necessary from the "self-esteem point of view" and it will also pave way for an atmosphere of goodwill and oneness.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said the government should clear the path for construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya through an appropriate and requisite law.

In his annual Vijayadashmi address, the last before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he said the temple construction was necessary from the "self-esteem point of view" and it will also pave way for an atmosphere of goodwill and oneness.

The sangh has been associated with sentiments of crores of country men in the efforts for construction of a magnificent Ram temple at the birthplace of Lord Rama, who is the personification of life energy of the nation and icon of upholding the dharma, Bhagwat said.

"The place of janmabhoomi is yet to be allocated for the construction of the temple although all kinds of evidence have affirmed that there was a temple at that place," he said here

There is an obvious game plan of a few elements to stall the judgement by presenting various newer interventions in the judicial process, he said, adding that it is nobody's interest to test the patience of society without any reason.

"The construction of the temple is necessary from the self-esteem point of view, it will also pave the way for an atmosphere of goodwill and oneness in the country," he said.

"This matter of national interest is being obstructed by some fundamentalist elements and forces that play communal politics for selfish gains. Politics is delaying the construction of Ram Mandir," he said.

Despite such machinations, the decision on ownership of the land should be expedited and the government should clear the path for the construction of the "grand temple through an appropriate and requisite law".
First Published on Oct 18, 2018 11:12 am

tags #Ayodhya #India #Mohan Bhagwat #Politics #Ram temple #RSS

