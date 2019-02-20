Mohammed bin Salman meets Narendra Modi: 5 sectors that could be impacted by the Prince's visit

Security, politics and culture | Saudi is one of the eight strategic partners with whom India intends to deepen partnership in areas of Security, politics and culture. "As part of this engagement, we are finalizing the setting up of 'Strategic Partnership Council' between the two countries at ministerial level. We are confident that this will give greater thrust to our strategic partnership and take forward our discussions in a focussed and action-oriented manner," Tirumurti said. (Image: AP)