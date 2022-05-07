Mohali court issues fresh arrest warrant against BJP leader Tajinder Bagga

A court in Punjab's Mohali has issued a fresh arrest warrant against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, news agency ANI reported on May 7.

The court, according to the report, has instructed the police to "arrest him" and produce him before the bench.

The development comes a day after Bagga, who was detained from his residence in Delhi's Janakpuri, was brought back to the national capital.

The arrest was made in the early hours of May 6, on the charges of issuing provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation, based on a complaint registered against Bagga in Mohali last month.

The Delhi Police, which brought back Bagga from Haryana's Kurukshetra while he was being taken to Punjab, had claimed that it was not informed about the arrest. They have also registered a case of kidnapping based on a complaint by Bagga's father Pritpal Singh Bagga that "some people" came over to his house at around 8:30 am and took away his son.

In his complaint, the BJP leader's father said, "I was present at my home along with my son on Friday. Around 8.30 am, someone knocked the door repeatedly. When I opened it, some persons entered my home and manhandled me. Some of them had weapons."

"They started asking me where is Tajinder Singh Bagga. When I asked them what they wanted from Tajinder, they slapped me. Later, my son came there and they started beating him. When I tried to intervene, they pushed me," the FIR stated.

"When I took out my phone to record their video, they beat me up and snatched the mobile. Later, they forcefully took away my son who was not allowed to wear a turban and was dragged out of the house," it stated.

Pritpal Bagga was accompanied by Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta when he went to file the FIR.

With PTI inputs