you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2019 08:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

Modi's return to power will be 'death knell' of all constitutional institutions: Sitaram Yechury

Speaking about the Pulwama attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, he said it should not be communalised for political gains.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The return of Narendra Modi to power will be the "death knell" of all the constitutional institutions in India, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on February 16.

He was speaking here at the inauguration of the northern region 'Kerala Samrakshana Yatra' which will be led by CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran and will highlight the "failures" of the central government.

"Return of Narendra Modi to power will be the death knell of all the constitutional institutions in India. As of now, an attack has been launched against them. It will result in creating a wide gap between the rich and the poor in the society," Yechury said.

"The Kashmir attack should be seen as a terrorist attack. The attack should not be communalised considering the religion of the terrorist and used for political gains. The country should stand together against terrorism," the CPI(M) leader said.

Yechury also said the Sabarimala issue is not going to have an impact on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He said in West Bengal, both the Trinamool Congress and the BJP are political rivals of the communist party.

"The massive rally of the CPI(M) in Bengal shows our clout there but Trinamool was not allowing people to vote there. We have not made any deals with the Congress party, but the aim is to oust the Narendra Modi government. (We) will take decisions accordingly. The main aim is to defeat the BJP candidates," Yechury said, addressing thousands of Left Democratic Front (LDF) workers.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the LDF has organised two regional yatras in the state.

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan began his march from the southern district of the state -- Thiruvananthapuram -- on Thursday and it was inaugurated by CPI general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy.

Both the marches will conclude on March 2 in Thrissur.
First Published on Feb 17, 2019 08:10 am

tags #2019 Lok Sabha elections. #BJP #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

