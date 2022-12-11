 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi’s matinee idol appeal waning among women

Ranjit Bhushan
Dec 11, 2022 / 05:07 PM IST

The BJP ’s outreach was spearheaded by its state Mahila Morcha, which organised 'samvad sankalps' and 'satyanarayan kathas' across the state

Women voters, always among the most ardent supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were slightly lukewarm in their support of the ruling party in the recently concluded assembly elections in Gujarat compared to the last polls in 2017.

Sanjay Kumar, Professor at the New Delhi-based Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), told Moneycontrol that their study of the elections indicated a slackening of interest in the BJP among women voters.

``The Lokniti-CSDS post-poll survey found that 51 percent of women respondents supported the BJP compared to 54 percent of the men,” he said.

In comparison, three percent more women supported the Congress-NCP alliance compared to men.

Broadly, the state Election Commission (EC) data confirmed what Kumar said. The turnout among women fell by five percentage points. The gap between men and women stood at 4.4 percentage points in 2017.

According to the state Election Commission, of the total 4.91 crore eligible voters, 2.53 crore are male, and 2.37 crore are women.