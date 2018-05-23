App
Politics
May 23, 2018 08:19 AM IST | Source: PTI

'Modi wave' to continue, Rahul Gandhi can't be PM: Ramdas Athawale

Taking a dig at Gandhi's remark that if the Congress emerges as the single-largest party after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls he would become the prime minister, Athawale said there was no question of that happening.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union minister Ramdas Athawale said that there was no question of Rahul Gandhi becoming the prime minister after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as the "Modi wave" is likely to continue for another 10-15 years.

"Modi wave will sweep all elections in future because he believes in taking along all sections of society," the Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment said.

Pitching for giving quota to people in general category on lines of SC-ST and OBC quota, he said the reservation percentage should be increased from 49.5 to 75 per cent to include castes which do not fall into creamy layer category.

He said he was in favour of people getting reservation benefits in promotions, for which the Centre will soon bring in a legislation.

He said BSP chief Mayawati should support the BJP if she wants to do something for Dalits.

tags #India #Lok Sabha #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #Ramdas Athawale #Union Minister

