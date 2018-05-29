Modi wave can be checked if opposition, regional parties work in tandem: Arun Shourie

Former union minister Arun Shourie recently launched his book titled, "Anita Gets Bail: What Are Our Courts Doing? What Should We Do About Them?" where he talks about the country's judiciary system.

In an interview with The Economic Times, the ex journalist spoke of the role the Supreme Court played during the recently-concluded Karnataka Assembly elections, the stability of coalition governments, on the Narendra Modi wave and more.

Here are edited excerpts from the interview:

On being asked about the Supreme Court’s intervention during the Karnataka election:

"That is deemed to be the discretion of the governor. But the court has said that it will go into whether he had any ground to do so at all. Here, the provision of the Constitution is that the governor will invite that party or combination of parties which he thinks can provide a stable government. So, the court said it will not inquire into his judgement, but would put the judgement to test."

Shourie said that the apex court gave out sagacious orders to prevent corrupt practices such as horse trading from taking place. However, the Congress had also moved the top court to check the authority/role of the governor in the formation of the government in the case of a hung assembly.

When he was asked if coalition government can be stable:

"If Kumaraswamy does a Nitish Kumar and allies with the BJP tomorrow, the recoil among people will be such that they will say only Modi knows how to rule. Today, the Modi government is doing as little as the UPA. But it is dividing the country and endangering our defence, while our foreign policies are a complete failure...But these people are disregarding all of that and behaving in a manner that will lead citizens to conclude that they need to bring Modi back. It’ll be a great betrayal of the country’s and their personal interests if they don’t see the avalanche that is descending on them."

Shourie said that coalition governments have been successful in the past, but that depends on the leader who’s running it. He said that it was “shortsighted” of the newly formed Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka to have squabbles about petty issues such as portfolios, asserting that it painted the wrong picture before the citizens of the country.

On being asked if the Karnataka election was a microcosm of what might happen during the general elections in 2019:

"If these people don’t take precautionary measures, everyone will be buried including themselves. I don’t say it is inevitable—I feel Modi can be checked. After all, at the height of his popularity he got only 31% of the vote…You need to come to a pledge—that in every constituency we will have only one candidate against a BJP candidate…And there must be discipline and an embargo on speaking about other parties…Modi’s victory is not a foregone conclusion. I think the time to read election forecasts is always after the elections."

Shourie said that the Modi wave can be checked if the opposition/regional parties take precautionary measures, follow discipline, and have an understanding—particularly with respect to seat sharing. He pointed out at the disenchantment emerging in BJP’s allies saying it was an encouraging sign for the Opposition.

When Shourie was asked as to what it would take to haul the BJP juggernaut considering there hasn’t been one galvanizing face on the other side he said:

"Like I said, leave it to the good sense of regional bosses to decide the distribution of seats. Work on a minimum programme for everybody. And there doesn’t necessarily need to be one face. Morarji Desai and Charan Singh were not alternatives to Mrs Gandhi. But she was defeated—from Amritsar to Bhubaneshwar she got only one seat. Was VP Singh an alternative to Rajiv Gandhi? What needs to be done is to have one candidate in each constituency against the BJP so that the 69% is not split. That is what Modi capitalizes on."

On being asked about the judiciary under duress:

"We need to name and shame—like in the case of Jayalalitha’s disproportionate assets case, where it didn’t take much to see the idiocies and perversities in Justice Kumaraswamy’s pronouncements. They need to be held up as an example in law schools as what not to do. And nobody pursued him and questioned him after that."

"Lastly, we must have stricter rules for admission of cases. To decide whether ‘Vande Mataram’ was written in Sanskrit or Bengali, a whole research team was set up by a judge who gave a lecture on the importance of language. They want to waste time—they think this is eloquence. The Supreme Court should focus on cases where there is a clear violation of law; if the lower court has completely violated the law in pronouncement or distorted the facts; if some new facts have emerged; if a provision of the Constitution has been violated. Instead we have minor traffic offences going up to higher court."

Shourie said that the judiciary needs to be put under scrutiny and that the media should play a vital role in doing so. He said that the judges operate in a cozy club and “quote poems and make grand pronouncements in judgements” since they know that no-one is reading their judgements. Shourie pointed out that the judiciary also needs to be proactive as far as the implementation and follow up of their order is concerned. He also said that impeachment as the only resort was rather problematic as it was a political process.