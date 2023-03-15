 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Modi marches on...: BJP unveils animated video in run-up to 2024 polls

PTI
Mar 15, 2023 / 09:57 PM IST

The four-minute-thirty-second video animation, titled "Mujhe Chalte Jaana Hai" (I have to keep walking), shows Modi's journey from becoming the chief minister of Gujarat to the prime minister amid barbs by Congress leaders such as Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mani Shankar Aiyar and Digvijaya Singh.

Opposition leaders are shown shouting "maut ka saudagar", "chaiwallah", "chowkidar chor hai" and "Gautam Das" which seem to have no impact on Modi's journey.

The BJP has released a short animated video showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi marching ahead in his mission to serve various sections of society and firmly on course to make India a five-trillion dollar economy, brushing aside abuses and allegations showered on him by the Opposition.

The four-minute-thirty-second video animation, titled "Mujhe Chalte Jaana Hai" (I have to keep walking), shows Modi's journey from becoming the chief minister of Gujarat to the prime minister amid barbs by Congress leaders such as Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mani Shankar Aiyar and Digvijaya Singh.

The video makes no mention of the 2024 parliamentary elections and shows Modi climbing a flight of stairs past the 2014 and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections towards a five-trillion-dollar economy with a trademark jhola on the shoulder, walking past opposition leaders levelling allegations against him and unveiling government schemes for the poor after becoming prime minister.

Opposition leaders are shown shouting "maut ka saudagar", "chaiwallah", "chowkidar chor hai" and "Gautam Das" which seem to have no impact on Modi's journey.