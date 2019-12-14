App
Last Updated : Dec 14, 2019 05:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Modi made false promises to people to mislead them six years ago: Manmohan Singh

"Six years ago, Narendra Modi showed lofty promises to people. Now it has been proved that all these promises were false and he has failed in fulfilling all the promises made and the people of the country were misled," he said.

PTI

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Saturday alleged that his successor Narendra Modi misled the people by making "lofty promises" which he "failed" to fulfil. Addressing a mega 'Bharat Bachao' (Save India) rally at the Ramlila grounds here, the Congress leader said Modi had promised to take the country's economy to USD 5 trillion by 2024, double farmers' income and provide two crore new jobs every year for youths.

The rally was attended among others by top Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, besides Congress chief ministers Kamal Nath, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel. However, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was conspicuous by his absence.

In his brief address, Manmohan Singh urged the people to strengthen the Congress party and the hands of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in order "to take the country forward in the right direction".

"It is our duty to strengthen the Congress party and strengthen the hands of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, so that we can take the country forward in the real sense" he noted.

He also urged Congress workers present at the rally in large numbers to take the message of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to every nook and corner of the country.

"It is your responsibility. The enthusiasm in you will surely help give a new direction to the country," he noted.

First Published on Dec 14, 2019 04:50 pm

tags #India #Politics

