App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 10:47 AM IST | Source: PTI

Modi-led govt to be in power for next 25 years: Pramod Sawant

In the coming days, the BJP-led central government will take "many decisions" which are in the pipeline and after that, "no one will be able to replace" the dispensation led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sawant said addressing a convention of BJP workers here on Sunday evening.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has claimed that the Modi-led government will continue to rule the country "for another 25 years".

In the coming days, the BJP-led central government will take "many decisions" which are in the pipeline and after that, "no one will be able to replace" the dispensation led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sawant said addressing a convention of BJP workers here on Sunday evening.

Senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was present on the occasion.

Close

"The BJP's membership drive has been getting tremendous response. The people of the country have realised that the Modi-led government is here to stay for another 25 years. In fact, people from Jammu and Kashmir to Kanyakumari have decided that this government will stay for another 25 years," Sawant claimed.

related news

Lauding some of the welfare schemes launched by the previous BJP government in MP, Sawant said he was hopeful that Chouhan would "soon" come to power in the central state.

"The people of Madhya Pradesh have been missing Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his government. He introduced schemes like the 'Ladli Lakshmi' due to which he is popularly known as 'mamaji' (maternal uncle) in his state," Sawant said.

"I am sure and I pray to God that when he will go back to Madhya Pradesh from here, once again his government will be formed in the state," he said.

Sawant said the new Goa BJP chief would be appointed in December after the party holds its booth and state-level elections.

"Each party worker should ensure more members are enrolled so that when we go for elections, our voting share will automatically increase," he added.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 19, 2019 10:40 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.