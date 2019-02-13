'Modi ji speaks like this': Rahul Gandhi mimics PM Narendra Modi once again

As the nation gets closer to the Lok Sabha elections, leaders from both the ruling and opposition parties are doing anything and everything to woo, and at times, entertain voters.

One such incident occurred when Congress President Rahul Gandhi was seen mimicking Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the newly-appointed Congress General Secretary of UP (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's roadshow in Lucknow.

Though it was a roadshow aimed at unveiling Priyanka Gandhi Vadra 2.0, it was Rahul who made sure their outing was full of promise and surprises for the people.

Rahul mimicked PM Narendra Modi's hand and body gestures before the massive crowd that had gathered around the cavalcade and at their party's address on Monday.

He stood upright before the crowd and said this is how PM Narendra Modi used to stand earlier and later, with dropped shoulders he said, now Narendra Modi ji stands like this.

"Earlier, Narendra Modi ji used to speak like this with his 56-inch chest, now Narendra Modi ji speaks like this."

The video of the aforesaid comments is in the tweet below where the relevant portions start after 6 minutes 30 seconds.

The crowd cheered his mimicry along with the leaders sitting at the dais who included Raj Babbar and Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The Congress President, posturing himself with dropped shoulders, continued his attack by mimicking as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "Bhaiyo aur beheno, I don't know who Anil Ambani is, I never gave Anil Ambani Rs 20,000 crore. The IAF officials didn't say that I indulge in parallel negotiations..."

This is not the first time Rahul has mimicked PM Modi at a political event. He had indulged in similar behaviour at a rally in Bhopal last week.

Politicians have been drawn to histrionics in the 'campaign mode' to woo voters. In the past, Lalu Prasad Yadav mimicked PM Modi back in 2015 at a gathering and the video of that act went viral.

PM Narendra Modi, while campaigning in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, had also mimicked Rahul Gandhi during a rally at Chhattisgarh.