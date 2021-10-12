Modi govt's welfare policies protecting people's human rights, says Home Minister Amit Shah

Cooperation Minister Amit Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has been relentlessly working for the welfare of poor, backwards and deprived sections of society, thereby protecting their human rights, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

Addressing the foundation day of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) here, Shah also appreciated the work being carried out by the rights body for creating awareness among people of the country about their human rights over the last 28 years of its existence.

The home minister said a government with absolute majority was formed at the Centre for the first time in a long period in 2014 and since then it has been doing welfare work for the poor and deprived sections.

He said that after the Narendra Modi government came to power, 10 crore families were given toilets, thereby protecting the human rights of the women, girls and all others.

Four crore families were given electricity connections, which is helpful for the old and children alike, 13 crore families were provided clean cooking gas connections that has helped in saving women and others from various diseases, he said.

Shah said the central government has built two crore houses for the poor while five crore more houses will be built soon.

Seven crore people were given financial assistance by the central government directly to their bank accounts, which were opened for the first time.

He said the Centre has launched an ambitious scheme to provide potable water to every household in the country and two crore families will be given clean water through pipes soon, thereby protecting their basic human rights.

The home minister said the NHRC, since its inception, has disposed of 20 lakh cases and awarded Rs 205 crore compensation to scores of people for violation of human rights, which is commendable.

The NHRC is a statutory body that was constituted on October 12, 1993 under the Protection of Human Rights Act for the promotion and protection of human rights.

The NHRC takes cognisance of human rights violations, conducts enquiries and recommends compensation to victims from public authorities besides other remedial and legal measures against the erring public servants.