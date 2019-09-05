Modi govt's silence on economic slowdown very dangerous, says Priyanka Gandhi

"Excuses and rhetoric" will not work, the Congress general secretary said on Twitter.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on September 5 said news of an economic slowdown and the Modi government's silence on it was "very dangerous".
The government has neither a solution nor the "strength" to assure people in the country, she said.
"Countdown: Everyday news of economic slowdown and everyday BJP government's silence. Both are very dangerous... excuses, rhetoric and rumours will not work," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted using the hashtag 'economy in crisis'.
First Published on Sep 5, 2019 12:03 pm