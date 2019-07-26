App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 06:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Modi govt's first 50 days exemplary, many steps taken to improve lives of people: J P Nadda

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Nadda said it was a precedent to present a report card on completion of first 100 days but "now we have started it at the halfway mark".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP working president JP Nadda on July 26  presented a report card of Modi 2.0 government and said its first 50 days have been exemplary and it has taken several steps to improve the lives of people.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, he said it was a precedent to present a report card on completion of first 100 days but "now we have started it at the halfway mark".

Citing various decisions of the Narendra Modi-led government such as tap water to every household by 2024 and further expansion of rural roads network under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana to improve rural road connectivity, Nadda said the many exemplary steps have been taken which has touched the lives of millions of people.

Close
He also talked about the government's decision to give pension to small traders and scholarships to kids of martyrs who were from paramilitary forces.
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 05:52 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.