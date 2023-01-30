English
    Modi govt's China policy is 'DDLJ-Deny, Distract, Lie and Justify': Congress

    PTI
    January 30, 2023 / 12:13 PM IST
    Representative Image

    No amount of obfuscation can hide the Modi government's failed China policy and its attempt to cover up India's biggest territorial setback in decades, the Congress alleged on Monday, hitting out at External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for his recent remarks on the issue.

    In a statement, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also described the government's strategy in dealing with the Chinese in Ladakh as "DDLJ- Deny, Distract, Lie and Justify" and Jaishankar's remarks an implied cheap shot at former party chief Rahul Gandhi.

    During an event on Saturday in Pune, Jaishankar had said some people deliberately spread wrong news about the China issue. His remarks were viewed as a dig at Gandhi.

    "No amount of obfuscation can hide the fact that the (Narendra) Modi government has sought to cover up India's biggest territorial setback in decades that followed Prime Minister Modi's naive wooing of (Chinese) President Xi (Jinping)," Congress general secretary, communications, Ramesh said.