App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2019 08:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

Modi govt worked for national security, development, public welfare: Sushma Swaraj

Addressing a 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' (victory pledge meeting) of the BJP here ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Swaraj also listed out the achievements of Cabinet colleague and party's Gautam Buddh Nagar candidate Mahesh Sharma.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Narendra Modi government has worked for national security, country's development and public welfare during its tenure, Union Minister Sushma Swaraj said.

Addressing a 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' (victory pledge meeting) of the BJP here ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Swaraj also listed out the achievements of Cabinet colleague and party's Gautam Buddh Nagar candidate Mahesh Sharma.

"There is a principle of accountability in a democracy. It means, when you first reach out to people for votes, you make some promises to them. When you reach out to them again, you give them an account of your promises," the external affairs minister said.

Swaraj said to evaluate the work of any government, one should look at its commitment towards three important aspects -- national security, country's development and public welfare.

related news

"On all these three accounts, I would say, our government has proved itself and these are the factors by which voters judge any government," she said.

"On the national security front, you saw we had surgical strikes after the Uri attack and the air strikes after the Pulwama attack," said Swaraj, who will not be contesting the Lok Sabha polls due to health reasons.

The Union minister said the Opposition has often criticised Modi for his foreign visits but it was due to such efforts that India could garner global support in the wake of terror attacks.

She also lashed out at the previous Congress-led government over its handling of the situation after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Swaraj cited the release of Indian Air Force (IAF) officer Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman from Pakistan within two days of him being captured as a "diplomatic success" for the country.

The IAF officer was captured by Pakistan last month after his fighter aircraft was shot down in a dogfight.

Earlier during the meeting, Swaraj heaped praises on Sharma, describing him as her younger brother.

"I am beginning my Lok Sabha 2019 election meetings from Noida today. I feel proud to be seeking votes for Mahesh," she said, listing his work as the Union culture minister and the local MP.

She hailed development projects like the Noida-Greater Noida Metro and the upcoming international airport in the district's Jewar area, which is touted to be the country's biggest.

"One day this question may pop up on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (popular TV quiz show) that which is the biggest airport in the country and then the people of this region can proudly say, it's Jewar," Swaraj said.
First Published on Mar 25, 2019 08:24 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Sushma Swaraj

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch RR vs KXIP On Live TV ...

Sooryavanshi: Katrina Kaif to be Paired Opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit ...

Ball in Rahul Gandhi's Court After Congress Fails to Reach Consensus o ...

PM Jacinda Ardern Orders Top-level Independent Inquiry Into Mosque Mas ...

Photo of Sapna Choudhary With Manoj Tiwari Surfaces Day After She Deni ...

Unable to Find 'Suitable' Candidate, JDS Returns Bangalore North Seat ...

Sensex Falls Over 325 Points; Nifty Plummets Below 11,360 Mark on Weak ...

Review: Huami Amazfit Verge

IPL 2019: BSNL Introduces Rs 199, Rs 499 Prepaid Plans With Free Crick ...

India likely to benefit as central bank policy ‘put’ resurfaces, w ...

UK PM Theresa May in fight to retain grip on Brexit as parliament seek ...

General Elections 2019: Congress clears 10 more LS candidates; fields ...

Carefully worked-out caste arithmetic in NDA's list of LS candidates f ...

Only 39% of 79 lakh PMAY homes built so far, says report

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex trades 300 points lower, Nifty tests 11, ...

Shares of BPCL, HPCL and IOCL rally as crude oil prices fall

India will shine amid slowdown in global economic growth, says Daiwa C ...

Top stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar ...

Narendra Modi's wishes to Imran Khan on Pakistan National Day not sign ...

Sterling Biotech bank fraud case: Hitesh Patel arrested in Albania rai ...

Pakistan's terror ties mark departure from Lahore Resolution; Imran sh ...

Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan's films to clash on Eid 2020 ...

Marooned on 'man-made' islands, residents of villages near Uttarakhand ...

Apple's 'It's Show Time' event starts at 10.30 pm today: Here's how to ...

At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's ma ...

Rajat Gupta on his time in prison: 'Was bothered because I couldn't be ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: New-look Germany edge past Netherlands in thrill ...

Chhapaak first look: Deepika Padukone's picture as acid attack survivo ...

Priyanka Chopra admits to Facetime s*x during 'long stints apart' with ...

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shares an insanely cute picture of Mi ...

Deepika Padukone's Laxmi Agarwal: Here's her brave story

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2019: Shah Rukh Khan's meet with specially abled fan H ...

Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner reacts to the negativity she received f ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Rishabh Pant’s blitzkrieg annihilates Mumbai In ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Exes Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif serve some b ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.