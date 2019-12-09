Modi govt waiving loans of 'rich friends', cutting education budget: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday hit out at the Centre over reports that there would be a significant cut in the school education budget for 2019-20 and accused the Modi government of benefiting its "rich friends".

Priyanka Gandhi's attack came over a news report that the Modi government is likely to cut the school education budget for 2019-20 by Rs 3,000 crore on account of a "funds crunch".

"The BJP government forgives loans of Rs 5.5 lakh crore of its rich friends. Gives away six airports to its rich friends," the Congress general secretary alleged in a tweet in Hindi.

"But, the school education budget is getting cut by Rs 3,000 crore. Means big people eat 'rasgullas', but in mid-day meal, government schoolchildren will get salt and 'roti'," she said.