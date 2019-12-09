App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 09, 2019 03:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Modi govt waiving loans of 'rich friends', cutting education budget: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi's attack came over a news report that the Modi government is likely to cut the school education budget for 2019-20 by Rs 3,000 crore on account of a "funds crunch".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Priyanka Gandhi
Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday hit out at the Centre over reports that there would be a significant cut in the school education budget for 2019-20 and accused the Modi government of benefiting its "rich friends".

Priyanka Gandhi's attack came over a news report that the Modi government is likely to cut the school education budget for 2019-20 by Rs 3,000 crore on account of a "funds crunch".

"The BJP government forgives loans of Rs 5.5 lakh crore of its rich friends. Gives away six airports to its rich friends," the Congress general secretary alleged in a tweet in Hindi.

Close

"But, the school education budget is getting cut by Rs 3,000 crore. Means big people eat 'rasgullas', but in mid-day meal, government schoolchildren will get salt and 'roti'," she said.

related news

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also attacked the government over the reported plan to cut eduction budget, saying it is clear that the BJP-led government "focuses more on its own propaganda than on education".

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 9, 2019 03:25 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Priyanka Gandhi

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.