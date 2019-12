Modi govt waiving loans of 'rich friends', cutting education budget: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday hit out at the Centre over reports that there would be a significant cut in the school education budget for 2019-20 and accused the Modi government of benefiting its "rich friends".

Priyanka Gandhi's attack came over a news report that the Modi government is likely to cut the school education budget for 2019-20 by Rs 3,000 crore on account of a "funds crunch".

"The BJP government forgives loans of Rs 5.5 lakh crore of its rich friends. Gives away six airports to its rich friends," the Congress general secretary alleged in a tweet in Hindi.

"But, the school education budget is getting cut by Rs 3,000 crore. Means big people eat 'rasgullas', but in mid-day meal, government schoolchildren will get salt and 'roti'," she said.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also attacked the government over the reported plan to cut eduction budget, saying it is clear that the BJP-led government "focuses more on its own propaganda than on education". Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.