Modi govt 'undermining' democracy: Congress

PTI
Mar 15, 2023 / 02:20 PM IST

"What the government is doing in Parliament is a proof that democracy in the country is being undermined," Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate told reporters.

The Congress on Wednesday accused the Modi government of "undermining and weakening" democracy in the country by stalling Parliament in order to save a businessman.

She said it is the duty of everyone to save democracy in the country and also of the media.

"The manner in which the BJP is destroying democracy in the country both inside and outside Parliament is in itself proof of how democracy is being weakened in the country," she alleged, adding any statement about the Adani Group is expunged.