Modi govt trying to undermine country's basic structure: CPI

The CPI today charged the Narendra Modi government with making "attempts to undermine the basic structure of the country", which had led to a "severe attack" on constitutional ideals like secularism, democracy, sovereignty and socialism.

CPI national secretary Binoy Viswam asserted that the no-confidence motion recently moved against the government in Parliament was successful in exposing the BJP regime's failures, despite having been defeated numerically.

"The Modi government has forgotten all its promises to the common people. It is performing as the chief executive of the super-rich in India and abroad. The Rafale deal reveals that the country's security is compromised. Such a government has no right to continue in power. In 2019, the people of the country will teach a lesson to the RSS-BJP," he told a press conference here.

The MP said the political developments in the country underlined an urgent necessity for a united fight against the rule of the "RSS-controlled" BJP.

"CPI being the first party to call for a broad platform of secular, democratic and Left forces to fight this menace is naturally eager to further strengthen such a people's resistance movement," he added.

Viswam said in the 2019 general election, the CPI will work to oust the BJP from power and ensure the success of the secular and democratic forces, while at the same time, strengthen its own presence as well as that of the Left as a whole in Parliament.

"We will form alliances or work out pre-poll understandings with various parties in states across the country. As a result, the scenario will vary from state to state. In Bihar, we are on our way to arrive at an understanding with the Congress-RJD combine. Similar arrangements may be in place with the DMK-Congress in Tamil Nadu, the BJD in Odisha and the Congress in Telangana and Punjab," he added.

Viswam stressed that the CPI will not go for a pre-poll understanding with any non-Left party in Kerala and West Bengal, where it has a sizeable presence of its own.

Asked, he said it would be premature to say whether the CPI would like to be part of a post-poll formation that included Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC).

"We will be taking out four jathas (marches) in as many corners of the country -- Manipur, Mumbai, Kanyakumari and Jammu and Kashmir -- in September to galvanise and sensitise the masses. All the four jathas will converge in New Delhi, where we plan to hold a huge rally of the Left Front on October 12," Viswam said.

Bihar CPI secretary Satya Narayan Singh told the press conference that the party's talks with the Congress-RJD combine in the state was in an "advanced stage", but there was no talk of seat-sharing so far.

The Left party had lent moral support to a statewide cycle rally of the RJD in protest against a spurt in sexual crimes in Bihar, he said, adding that on the other hand, it had sought the opposition alliance's support to a statewide bandh called by the Left parties on August 2 on the issue of crimes against women and atrocities against Dalits.