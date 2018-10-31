App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 04:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Modi govt trying to damage every institution of India: Sitaram Yechury

"Judiciary, Parliament, CBI... and now RBI. Modi govt has tried to damage every single institution. Now, this attempt to hold institutions responsible for the mess, is a desperate bid to transfer blame for his utter failure of last 4.5 years," Yechury tweeted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday held the Narendra Modi government responsible for the "current mess" in autonomous institutions of CBI, RBI and others, alleging that the Centre was trying to "damage every single institution of the country".

He claimed the ruling dispensation was in a desperate bid to transfer blame for its failure to the institutions whose mess has now became public.

"Judiciary, Parliament, CBI... and now RBI. Modi govt has tried to damage every single institution. Now, this attempt to hold institutions responsible for the mess, is a desperate bid to transfer blame for his utter failure of last 4.5 years," Yechury tweeted.

The CPI(M) general secretary also accused the Modi government of being "incapable" of handling its own appointees, institutions and crucial matters.

"As even routine governance falters and slips - the Economy slumps further. This govt is incapable of handling its own appointees, institutions and crucial matters," he said on Twitter.

"These years will go down as among the darkest in our history. Spend Rs 5,000 crore on own publicity and leave a mess," the Left leader added.
First Published on Oct 31, 2018 04:27 pm

tags #CBI #CPI(M) #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #RBI #Sitaram Yechury

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.