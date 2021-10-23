Modi govt trying to confuse people with campaign on COVID inoculation figures: Adhir Chowdhury

File image of Congress' Lok Sabha and party's Bengal unit chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Senior Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury on Saturday alleged that the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to "confuse" the people of the country with its campaign on COVID-19 vaccination figures.

The leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha claimed that Modi’s campaign on administration of 100 crore vaccine doses was projected in a way that made it look like 100 crore people have been inoculated.

"On completion of 100 crore vaccine doses, 100 places were lit up. And the prime minister is trying to send across the message that 100 crore people have been fully vaccinated. This is not the fact," he said in a video posted on Facebook. Chowdhury, who is also the West Bengal Congress chief, noted that India's population stands at 139 crore, of which 106 crore are adults.

Chowdhury, who is also the West Bengal Congress chief, noted that India’s population stands at 139 crore, of which 106 crore are adults. He further pointed out that the government has said that 29 crore people have received double doses, which is just 21 per cent of the entire population.

"Only this 21 per cent is in the safe zone. Also, booster doses are not being given in the country as yet,” the Congress MP from Berhampore stated.

India had started immunisation programmes way back in 1975 and country is called the "vaccine hub of the world", he maintained.

"The central government is trying to project its vaccination campaign in a way like it was the first-of-its-kind initiative undertaken in the country,” the Congress MP claimed.

Chowdhury also took a dig at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her claim that the state is giving free vaccines to its people, "quite like what the Centre has also said", and sought to know where money came from.

The revenue is being generated by imposing taxes on petrol, diesel and LPG, he added. India achieved a milestone in its inoculation programme against COVID-19 as the cumulative vaccine doses administered surpassed the 100-crore mark on Thursday, resulting in celebratory events in parts of the country.

The PM hailed the landmark reached in little over nine months time since the countrywide vaccination drive was launched on January 16 as a triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore.