you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2019 02:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Modi govt took credit for valour of armed forces; failed to ensure their safety: TDP

TDP national spokesperson Dinkar Lanka told that Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated bullet proof buses for the CRPF in September 2017, but the paramilitary force has not received them yet.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on March 31 alleged the Narendra Modi government was quick to take credit for action of the armed forces against terrorists but failed to gave them bullet proof vehicles which could have prevented the attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

TDP national spokesperson Dinkar Lanka told PTI that Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated bullet proof buses for the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in September 2017, but the paramilitary force has not received them yet.

“The attack on a CRPF bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama happened due to negligence on the part of the government. Sitharaman inaugurated bullet proof buses for CRPF on September 7, 2017. There are 200 such vehicles in the inventory of the Defence Ministry, but the forces haven't got them yet. Where are those buses?” he asked.

The Narendra Modi government was quick to take credit for the valour of the armed forces, but has failed to ensure their safety, he alleged.

Lanka also said that his party will win more than 20 out of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh and will play a pivotal role at the Centre.

The TDP had won 15 seats in the 2014 elections in an alliance with the BJP and actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena party.

Eying the role of a kingmaker at the Centre, TDP president Naidu has been travelling around the country, rallying opposition parties against the BJP.

Asked if going solo in the elections will cost the TDP, Lanka said his party lost minority votes due to the alliance with the BJP in 2004. "Going solo will benefit us."

The TDP leader said both the Congress and the BJP cheated the people of Andhra on the issue of special category status, but "Rahul Gandhi's party has passed a resolution to meet the demand if voted to power".

Simultaneous polls will be held in Andhra Pradesh on April 11 for 25 Lok Sabha seats and to elect the new 175-member Assembly.

On March 31 evening, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal will address a rally along with Naidu in Visakhapatnam.

Kejriwal had also campaigned for Naidu on March 28. Earlier, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah had attended public meetings in support of Naidu in the state.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda and DMK chief M K Stalin will also canvass for the TDP the next week.
First Published on Mar 31, 2019 01:50 pm

#Andhra Pradesh Assembly Polls 2019 #CRPF jawans #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics #Pulwama terror attack #TDP

