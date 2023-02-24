 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Modi govt spending Rs 89,000 crore for tribal welfare, says Amit Shah; slams Congress for ignoring tribal icons

Feb 24, 2023 / 07:09 PM IST

He was addressing the ’Kol Mahakumbh’ on the occasion of Shabri Mata Jayanti in Satna in Madhya Pradesh, where Assembly polls are to be held at the end of the year and Scheduled Tribes make up a sizable part of the electorate.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Narendra Modi government is spending Rs 89,000 crore for tribal welfare when compared to Rs 24,000 crore during the Congress-led UPA dispensation, which used to ignore the community and its icons.

He was addressing the ’Kol Mahakumbh’ on the occasion of Shabri Mata Jayanti in Satna in Madhya Pradesh, where Assembly polls are to be held at the end of the year and Scheduled Tribes make up a sizable part of the electorate.

”The Congress government used to spend Rs 24,000 crore for the development of tribal communities. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this figure has gone up to Rs 89,000 crore,” he said.

He went on to add the Congress, which ruled the country for a major part since Independence, never thought of making someone from the tribal community the President, whereas the Modi government had ensured the top post went to a woman from a poor tribal family.