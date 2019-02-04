App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 08:33 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Modi govt removed termites from system: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

Highlighting the Centre's policies for soldier welfare, he said the government fulfilled the long pending demand of One Rank One Pension (OROP) and soldiers are getting due respect and honour.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said the Narendra Modi government has ensured that soldiers, women and youths of the country get due respect. While addressing a programme organised by the BJP here, Rathore said the government worked to "remove some termites from the system".

Highlighting the Centre's policies for soldier welfare, he said the government fulfilled the long pending demand of One Rank One Pension (OROP) and soldiers are getting due respect and honour.

"India is known today as a country which hit its enemies across borders," he said.

At the event, the minister also launched a campaign under which various programmes will be held in honour of soldiers in different parts of the state.
First Published on Feb 4, 2019 08:10 am

tags #India #Politics #Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.