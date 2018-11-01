App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 02:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Modi govt pushing RBI to enable more lending to rich corporates: Sitaram Yechury

Alleging that the government has already written off over Rs 3 lakh crore to rich defaulters and was now "bullying" the RBI for more, Yechury said the move is against public interest and was only helping rich and "cronies".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Accusing the NDA government of interfering in the functioning of the Reserve Bank of India(RBI), CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday alleged it was pushing the central bank to lend more to rich corporates.

Alleging that the government has already written off over Rs 3 lakh crore to rich defaulters and was now "bullying" the RBI for more, Yechury said the move is against public interest and was only helping rich and "cronies".

"Pushing the RBI to enable more lending to rich corporates: the Modi govt has already written off over Rs 3 lakh crore to rich defaulters - now, bullies RBI for more. This is against 'public interest' - it is only about helping rich friends & cronies who are not returning public money," he tweeted.

The finance ministry and the RBI are at loggerheads over invocation of the Section 7 of the RBI Act.

The section empowers the government to issue directions to the central bank, after consultation with the RBI governor, on issues that it considers serious and of public interest.

This section has never been invoked before.
First Published on Nov 1, 2018 02:45 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #RBI #Reserve Bank of India #Sitaram Yechury

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.