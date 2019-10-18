App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 08:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

Modi govt planning to implement NRC across India: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Addressing a poll rally at Radhanpur in Patan district, Rupani also accused the opposition Congress of turning a blind eye to illegal immigrants.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani claimed that the Union government is planning to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the country to expel illegal immigrants.

"For votebank politics, Congress allowed such illegal immigrants to settle permanently in India. Congress created a situation where citizens suffered because of these illegal settlers," he said.

Close

"To give the countrymen their rights, the BJP-led government under prime minister Narendra Modi is planning to implement NRC across the country to compel these immigrants to leave the country," said Rupani.

He was campaigning for BJP candidate for Radhanpur assembly seat bypoll, Alpesh Thakor.

Radhanpur is one of the six constituencies in Gujarat where bypolls will be held on October 21.

First Published on Oct 18, 2019 08:22 am

tags #Gujarat #India #Narendra Modi #NRC #Politics #Vijay Rupani

