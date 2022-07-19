English
    Modi govt on privatisation spree, Congress will oppose 'bank sale bill': Jairam Ramesh

    Party leader Jairam Ramesh said public sector banks must be equipped to face competition and selling them to a chosen few will prove disastrous.

    PTI
    July 19, 2022 / 10:46 AM IST
    Jairam Ramesh (Image: Reuters)

    The Congress on Tuesday accused the Narendra Modi government of being on a "privatisation spree" and said it will oppose the "bank sale bill".

    "Today, 53 years ago, banks were nationalised. It was a transformational change. Now, Modi Sarkar is on a privatisation spree. Public sector banks must be equipped to face competition, but selling them off to a chosen few will be disastrous! Congress will oppose the Bank Sale Bill," Ramesh said on Twitter.
    PTI
    Jul 19, 2022 10:46 am
