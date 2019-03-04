App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2019 11:09 AM IST | Source: PTI

Modi govt not shy like UPA to take on Pakistan: Hardeep Singh Puri

At a late-evening book release function here Sunday, the Union minister for housing and urban development made the remarks.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri has charged the erstwhile Congress-led UPA dispensation with being "shy" in giving a befitting reply to Pakistan and asserted the Modi government has reversed this tendency.

At a late-evening book release function here Sunday, the Union minister for housing and urban development made the remarks.

He was releasing the book "Antar Pravah" authored by Suman Devi at the event organised by CMS Inter College, where its founder Jagdish Gandhi was present.

Puri mentioned about the safe return of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman and said, "The previous UPA government was shy to take on Pakistan, saying that both are nuclear-powered nations and any conflict will be dangerous."

"But the Modi government does not feel so and India retaliated (for) the terror attack in Pulwama boldly," the career-diplomat-turned politician said.

Puri suggested that Suman Devi should write 30 more books and wished her all success in her future endeavours.
First Published on Mar 4, 2019 11:04 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #Hardeep Singh Puri #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Pakistan #Politics #UPA

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.