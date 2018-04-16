App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Apr 16, 2018 04:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Modi govt is 'surveillance sarkar', says Congress

Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala alleged that Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani wanted to now know what shows people watch within the four walls of their bedrooms.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress today attacked the Modi government over its proposal to install a chip in television set-top boxes to ascertain viewership data, dubbing the move a serious breach of privacy and the "next stage of surveillance".

Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala alleged that Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani wanted to now know what shows people watch within the four walls of their bedrooms.

In a Twitter post, Surjewala referred to the Modi government as "surveillance sarkar" which had shattered to pieces the right to privacy.

"BREAKING! The Next Stage of Surveillance by BJP Revealed!

related news

"In a serious breach of privacy, Smriti Iraniji wants to know what show you watch on your TV, within the four walls of your bedroom, without your permission! Why?

"'Ab ki baar Surveillance sarkar'. The right to privacy broken into pieces," he tweeted.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has proposed installing a chip in new television set-top boxes which will provide data about channels watched and for how long.

A senior official of the ministry said the move is aimed at getting "more authentic" viewership figures for every channel.

"This would help advertisers and the DAVP to spend their advertising expenditure wisely. Only those channels which are widely watched will get promoted," the official added.

The Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP) is the nodal agency of the government for advertising by various ministries and its organisations.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry told the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), "It is also proposed to ask DTH operators to install a chip in the new set-top boxes which can give data about channels watched and their duration."

The proposal was part of the ministry's response to a number of recommendations made by the TRAI on issues related to new direct-to-home licenses.

tags #Congress #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.