you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2019 04:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Modi govt fulfilled dreams of crores of youths with 10% quota for general category poor: Amit Shah

With top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, present at the dais and close to 12,000 delegates present, Shah also hailed the GST Council's decision to double the limit for exemption from payment of goods and services tax (GST) to Rs 40 lakh.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
BJP president Amit Shah Friday said the Modi government has "fulfilled" the dreams of crores of youths with 10 percent reservation in jobs and education for the general category poor, and described the constitution amendment bill as one of the most important legislations passed by Parliament.

Shad hailed the legislation in his inaugural address at the Bharatiya Janata Party's national convention, which started on Friday at Ramlila Maidan.

This is one of the most important legislations Parliament has passed, he said.

The Modi government has taken two big decisions in a week, Shah said.

The Modi government has taken two big decisions in a week, Shah said.

In a "massive relief" to small businesses, the GST Council Thursday doubled the limit for exemption from payment of GST to Rs 40 lakh and announced that the higher turnover cap of Rs 1.5 crore for availing composition scheme of paying 1 percent tax will be effective from April 1.
First Published on Jan 11, 2019 04:37 pm

tags #Amit Shah #BJP #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

