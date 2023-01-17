Modi govt ensured 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas': Union minister Pradhan

Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on January 17 said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been successful in ensuring “Sabka Sabka Vikas” in the last eight years.

Reading out the social and economic resolution passed by Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on the second day of the party’s national executive meeting in Delhi, Dharmendra Pradhan said people have moved towards empowerment from entitlement.

Despite economic challenges throughout the world because of COVID-19, the Indian economy has taken the fifth spot, which was at the 10th spot in 2014.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, our government was committed to providing free ration to people. We also sent vaccines to foreign countries. GST collection has also increased in the country,” said Pradhan.

Pradhan also informed that during the Covid-19 pandemic, the government provided an economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore to various sectors linked to manufacturing.

“The youth of our country is becoming job creators than job seekers. There are more than 100 unicorn start-ups in the country. Young people are becoming entrepreneurs,” Pradhan added.

The government also took various steps to enhance the country’s logistics sector by starting Sagar Mala, road development Bharatmala project, cruise tourism, and the Udaan scheme ensuring affordable air travel, he added.

Commenting on the Ram Temple opening in 2024, Pradhan said that the date of completion of temple construction was finalised by Prime Minister Modi. “Congress would mock the BJP with slogans like “mandir wahi banayenge, tithi nahi batayenge" (the temple will be built but they won't say when). Everyone has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and the temple would be opened soon for public,” said Pradhan. He also said that during the executive meeting, the development of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and the Kedarnath Dham was also discussed.

Moneycontrol News

